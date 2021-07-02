5 Drills to Improve on Your Footwork

The 49ers PREP team presented by U.S. Bank is dedicated to providing drills and activities for youth to stay active at home. 49ers PREP coordinator Ryan Dillard shows how to work on your agility with five different ladder drills to increase your quickness.
Make sure to listen to your body and make adjustments when needed.
We challenge you to try these exercises and skills at home!
1 Foot Through:
Start by getting in a running position in front of the ladder. The main objective is to get one foot in each hole as you go through. Focus on keeping your arms at a 90 degree angle. As your right foot moves, your left arm will drive up and vice versa. Remember, keep your eyes up and start slow to get the rhythm before you pick up speed.
Do 2-3 repetitions.
2 Feet Ladders:
Similar to the 1 foot through ladder drill, start by getting in a running position in front of the ladder. The main objective is to get two feet in each hole as you go through. Focus on keeping your arms at a 90 degree angle. As your right foot moves, your left arm will drive up and vice versa. Remember, start slow to get the rhythm before you pick up speed.
Do 2-3 repetitions.
Lateral In & Out:
Start by getting in a running position facing the side of the ladder. The main objective is to get two feet in and out from the side of each box. The rhythm will follow a four count of "in, in, out, out." Feel free to say this to yourself as you are doing the drill. The lead leg will be determined by whichever direction you are moving in. If you are going to the right, your right leg will be your lead leg and vice versa. Focus on keeping your arms at a 90 degree angle. Remember, start slow to get the rhythm before you pick up speed.
Do 2-3 repetitions.
Ickey Shuffle:
Start by getting in a running position at the end of the ladder and to the side of the first square. The main objective is to move laterally through the squares as you work your way down the ladder. The rhythm will follow a three count of "in, out, up" or "1,2,3." Feel free to say this to yourself as you are doing the drill. Focus on keeping your arms at a 90 degree angle. Remember, start slow to get the rhythm before you pick up speed.
Do 2-3 repetitions.
In, In, Out, Out:
Start by getting in a running position in front of the ladder. The main objective is to step in and out of each box as you move down the ladder. The rhythm will follow a four count of "in, out, in, out" or "1,2,1,2." Feel free to say this to yourself as you are doing the drill. Focus on keeping your arms at a 90 degree angle. Remember, start slow to get the rhythm before you pick up speed.
Do 2-3 repetitions.