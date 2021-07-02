5 Drills to Improve on Your Footwork

Lateral In & Out:

Start by getting in a running position facing the side of the ladder. The main objective is to get two feet in and out from the side of each box. The rhythm will follow a four count of "in, in, out, out." Feel free to say this to yourself as you are doing the drill. The lead leg will be determined by whichever direction you are moving in. If you are going to the right, your right leg will be your lead leg and vice versa. Focus on keeping your arms at a 90 degree angle. Remember, start slow to get the rhythm before you pick up speed.