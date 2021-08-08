Javon Kinlaw Disrupts, Jimmy Garoppolo Heats Up in Day 10 of #49ersCamp

Coming off of the excitement of the 49ers Open Practice at Levi's® Stadium, San Francisco dialed it back a bit on Sunday, hosting an unpadded training camp session. Kyle Shanahan spoke with the media following the practice and gave updates on a number of 49ers coming off of the day. Here are a few observations from the outing:

Practice Recap

- George Kittle had several noteworthy plays from the session. The tight end caught two passes from Nate Sudfeld during 1-on-1 work, including a contested throw from Sudfeld that would have been flagged for defensive pass interference and a high throw from Trey Lance with Marcell Harris in tight coverage.

- Harris reached his arm across ﻿JaMycal Hasty﻿ and broke up a pass from Sudfeld to the running back during 1-on-1 work.

- Josh Rosen connected with newly converted tight end ﻿Jordan Matthews﻿ on a 35-yard "would-be" touchdown during full-team work.

- The play of the day came on a pass from Jimmy Garoppolo to Deebo Samuel﻿. The quarterback unleashed a perfect 30-yard bomb that hit Samuel in stride for a "would-be" touchdown. Samuel edged out safety Talanoa Hufanga and linebacker Dre Greenlaw for the grab.

- Garoppolo also connected with Samuel for 15-yard and 30-yard pickups during the 49ers first 11-on-11 period.

- For the second-straight day, cornerback Emmanuel Moseley broke up a pass during full-team work, this time, on a throw from Garoppolo intended for Samuel.

- Javon Kinlaw had, arguably, his best outing of camp. The second-year defensive lineman notched a run stuff, a "would-be" sack and a quarterback pressure during team drills.

- Defensive linemen Eddie Yarbrough﻿, Zach Kerr and linebacker Jonas Griffith also recorded a "would-be" sack.