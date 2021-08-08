Javon Kinlaw Disrupts, Jimmy Garoppolo Heats Up in Day 10 of #49ersCamp

Coming off of the excitement of the 49ers Open Practice at Levi's® Stadium, San Francisco dialed it back a bit on Sunday, hosting an unpadded training camp session. Kyle Shanahan spoke with the media following the practice and gave updates on a number of 49ers coming off of the day. Here are a few observations from the outing:
Practice Recap
- George Kittle had several noteworthy plays from the session. The tight end caught two passes from Nate Sudfeld during 1-on-1 work, including a contested throw from Sudfeld that would have been flagged for defensive pass interference and a high throw from Trey Lance with Marcell Harris in tight coverage.
- Harris reached his arm across JaMycal Hasty and broke up a pass from Sudfeld to the running back during 1-on-1 work.
- Josh Rosen connected with newly converted tight end Jordan Matthews on a 35-yard "would-be" touchdown during full-team work.
- The play of the day came on a pass from Jimmy Garoppolo to Deebo Samuel. The quarterback unleashed a perfect 30-yard bomb that hit Samuel in stride for a "would-be" touchdown. Samuel edged out safety Talanoa Hufanga and linebacker Dre Greenlaw for the grab.
- Garoppolo also connected with Samuel for 15-yard and 30-yard pickups during the 49ers first 11-on-11 period.
- For the second-straight day, cornerback Emmanuel Moseley broke up a pass during full-team work, this time, on a throw from Garoppolo intended for Samuel.
- Javon Kinlaw had, arguably, his best outing of camp. The second-year defensive lineman notched a run stuff, a "would-be" sack and a quarterback pressure during team drills.
- Defensive linemen Eddie Yarbrough, Zach Kerr and linebacker Jonas Griffith also recorded a "would-be" sack.
- Safety Tony Jefferson caught his first interception of camp on a miscommunicated play between Rosen and wide receiver Trent Sherfield.
Odds and Ends
- Nick Bosa did not practice on Sunday as he received his scheduled "maintenance day."
- Jimmie Ward and Kyle Juszczyk both received a veteran day off. Josh Hokit saw reps in place of Juszczyk and Hufanga took first-team snaps in Ward's absence.
- Jason Verrett was granted a day off as he and his wife are awaiting the birth of their child.
- Arik Armstead, Samson Ebukam and Azeez Al-Shaair were all seen working off to the side with trainers.
- Al-Shaair went down last week with an apparent knee injury and was expected to miss some time. According to Shanahan, the linebacker appears ahead of schedule and is recovering well.
"I think it is going a little bit faster," Shanahan said post-practice. "We had that scare on that day of practice and I think we were looking towards Week 1, but I think it's going a little faster than that and healing up pretty nice."
- After leaving Saturday's open practice early with an apparent arm injury, cornerback Ken Webster was back on the field on Sunday.
- The 49ers will receive Monday off before resuming their fourth block of practices on Tuesday.