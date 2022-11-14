Mitchell, Warner and Bosa Among Top 49ers PFF Performers in #LACvsSF

The San Francisco 49ers improved to 5-4 on the year following their 22-16 win over the Los Angeles Chargers on "Sunday Night Football." Despite trailing 16-10 at halftime, head coach Kyle Shanahan and his team rallied to shut out the Chargers in the final two quarters of the game and put up 12 unanswered points. It was a gritty performance in primetime against an opponent that has completed second half comebacks in three of their five wins in 2022.

"There are definitely different ways to win in this league," quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo said. "There are a lot of resilient guys, a lot of mature guys... It wasn't pretty early on, and they (Chargers) were doing some things that gave us trouble. But, we stuck with it and got the W."