Lance Embraces Starter Role, Displays Confidence at Camp

Lance has embraced the challenge of taking on the 49ers talented defensive unit in practice. On Thursday, he closed out open practice No. 2 with multiple completions to Brandon Aiyuk, Jauan Jennings, George Kittle and Ray-Ray McCloud III.

"Trey has been Trey. He's a big-time playmaker," Ryans said. "He was playing at a high-level in training camp last year and I think it's the same thing this year. Trey has done an excellent job these first two days."

"Last year, I was definitely in a different spot mentally," Lance added. "Just feeling a lot more confident this year coming in, knowing what I'm doing, knowing the offense a lot better, knowing the guys a lot better and having been around this organization, this coaching staff for a year."

The second-year QB continues to take every opportunity he has to continue to master Kyle Shanahan's complex offensive scheme. He asks for feedback on the field from the head coach in addition to the guidance he receives in team meetings.