Lance Embraces Starter Role, Displays Confidence at Camp

Jul 28, 2022 at 07:00 PM
Trey Lance is not worried about the offense being perfect two days into training camp. Despite the defensive unit shining on Thursday with four interceptions, the 49ers QB1 said Day 2 was another good day for the collective offensive unit. He accounted for just one of Thursday's picks.

"We're going one day at a time, just trying to get better every single day," Lance said. "We know our defense is really good but three turnovers — one turnover is too many. Just because we had one turnover, I thought we turned the page really well. I thought the next few reps, for all of us, after our turnovers, we turned it around really quick. I think it's a bigger part than not throwing picks at all."

As Lance prepares for his first season as an NFL starter, he has the advantage of going up against one of the league's best defenses day in and day out. In 2021, San Francisco's defensive unit finished third in total defense, allowing just 310 yards per game. There's been some personnel changes from last season but defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans' unit is still stacked with playmakers.

Lance has embraced the challenge of taking on the 49ers talented defensive unit in practice. On Thursday, he closed out open practice No. 2 with multiple completions to Brandon Aiyuk, Jauan Jennings, George Kittle and Ray-Ray McCloud III.

"Trey has been Trey. He's a big-time playmaker," Ryans said. "He was playing at a high-level in training camp last year and I think it's the same thing this year. Trey has done an excellent job these first two days."

"Last year, I was definitely in a different spot mentally," Lance added. "Just feeling a lot more confident this year coming in, knowing what I'm doing, knowing the offense a lot better, knowing the guys a lot better and having been around this organization, this coaching staff for a year."

The second-year QB continues to take every opportunity he has to continue to master Kyle Shanahan's complex offensive scheme. He asks for feedback on the field from the head coach in addition to the guidance he receives in team meetings.

"On the field, it's hard because we try to keep the tempo at practice going so we don't talk a lot but maybe a quick comment," Lance said. "I'm asking him what he thought about it or if he saw something different. If you see him behind, he goes through the play so he's always pointing to where he would have gone with the ball, even if he couldn't have made the throw. It's fun and it helps me out a lot."

Another 49ers player that has been formative in Lance's young NFL career is quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. As he steps into his new role as the starter, Lance reminisced on the relationship the two had during his rookie year.

"He's been a big bro to me since the day I came in," Lance said. "He could have made things hell for me honestly, last year. He didn't, he helped me out with everything. So, I'm super excited to see him healthy, super excited to see him throwing again and super excited to see what he does."

Lance is also looking forward to what's in store for his team in 2022.

"I've been excited. I've been prepared," Lance said. "I've been preparing to play since the day I got here, the day I got drafted so I'm obviously excited for this year."

