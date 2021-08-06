Jimmy G Gets Mobile, Raheem Mostert Flashes Speed at 49ers Camp

The San Francisco 49ers returned to the SAP Performance Facility on Friday to kick off their third block of training camp practices. The session was highlighted by a number of key plays from the 49ers offense, including quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and Raheem Mostert getting flashy in the ground game.
Practice Recap
San Francisco held their fan-favorite 1-on-1 drills. Here are a few notes from the period:
- Garoppolo connected on a couple of deep passes from the drill, including a ball to Travis Benjamin.
- The quarterback also launched a 35-yarder to Jauan Jennings in his training camp debut (more on Jennings below).
- Rookie corner Ambry Thomas broke up a pass intended for Deebo Samuel.
- Trey Lance also aired it out, this time, on a pass to Richie James in double coverage.
- Safety Tavon Wilson got the best of George Kittle on an out pattern, breaking up a pass intended for the tight end.
- Fellow safety Tony Jefferson also had a nice rep against tight end Ross Dwelley.
- Benajmin was on the receiving end of multiple deep throws, including a 40-yard pickup in double coverage on a ball from Lance during full-team work.
- Rookie safety Talanoa Hufanga recorded multiple run stops, as well as linebacker Dre Greenlaw, who recorded one against Raheem Mostert.
- Kevin Givens recorded a quarterback pressure that forced a Lance incompletion.
- Former third-round pick Jalen Hurd made his first catch of team drills on Friday. The wideout hauled in a strike over the middle from Nate Sudfeld that went for 20 yards.
- Kittle made an impressive outstretched fingertip grab on a high pass from Lance.
- Rookie corner Deommodore Lenoir forced a fumble on a pass from Sudfeld to JaMycal Hasty. Linebacker Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles recovered the loose ball.
- Arden Key and Jordan Willis both notched "would-be" sacks during the 49ers first series of full-team reps.
- Lance isn't the only quarterback who has flashed with his legs. The 49ers unleashed Garoppolo as the quarterback faked a handoff and cut up the middle of the field for a 20-yard pickup.
- Mostert was the highlight of one the most standout carries of camp. The running back took the handoff and burst through a hole for a 60-yard "would-be" touchdown.
- During the 49ers first move-the-ball period, San Francisco's first team offense got inside the opposing team's 40-yard line. With a chance to convert, a play by Jason Verrett held Kittle a few yards shy of the first down marker, ending the unit's series.
Odds and Ends
- Emmanuel Moseley made his practice debut after being activated off the Reserve/Covid-19 list. The corner set the tone early, breaking up a pass intended for Samuel on the 49ers first passing play of full-team drills.
- Ahead of the start of practice, Jennings was also activated off of the Reserve/Covid-19 list. Jennings is a former seventh-round pick, who spent the 2020 season on the team's practice squad and adds himself to San Francisco's competition at the vacant WR3 spot.
- Nick Bosa (ACL) and Dontae Johnson (foot) both made returns to practice following the team's off day.
- Arik Armstead (groin), Zach Kerr (groin) and Samson Ebukam (soreness) missed Friday's session.
"No long-term things," Shanahan said. "We're just missing a couple of guys from wear and tear. It's a part of camp. We'll just have to get through it all."
- On Friday, the 49ers activated safety Jaquiski Tartt from the Reserve/Covid-19 List and placed him on the Active/Physically Unable to Perform List while working his way back from a season-ending toe injury.
- The 49ers will host their lone open practice of training camp at Levi's® Stadium on Saturday. For tickets and information on the open session, visit 49ers.com/TrainingCamp.