Jimmy G Gets Mobile, Raheem Mostert Flashes Speed at 49ers Camp

The San Francisco 49ers returned to the SAP Performance Facility on Friday to kick off their third block of training camp practices. The session was highlighted by a number of key plays from the 49ers offense, including quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and Raheem Mostert getting flashy in the ground game.

Practice Recap

San Francisco held their fan-favorite 1-on-1 drills. Here are a few notes from the period:

- Former third-round pick Jalen Hurd made his first catch of team drills on Friday. The wideout hauled in a strike over the middle from Nate Sudfeld that went for 20 yards.

- Kittle made an impressive outstretched fingertip grab on a high pass from Lance.

- Rookie corner Deommodore Lenoir forced a fumble on a pass from Sudfeld to JaMycal Hasty﻿. Linebacker Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles recovered the loose ball.

- Arden Key and Jordan Willis both notched "would-be" sacks during the 49ers first series of full-team reps.

- Lance isn't the only quarterback who has flashed with his legs. The 49ers unleashed Garoppolo as the quarterback faked a handoff and cut up the middle of the field for a 20-yard pickup.

- Mostert was the highlight of one the most standout carries of camp. The running back took the handoff and burst through a hole for a 60-yard "would-be" touchdown.