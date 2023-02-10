George Kittle Wins Never Not Working Protection Play of the Year Award

Feb 09, 2023 at 08:15 PM
DSC_8465 - Version 2 (1)
Lindsey Pallares

Team Reporter

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle did not leave NFL Honors empty-handed, securing the Head & Shoulders Never Not Working Protection Play of the Year on Thursday night.

Kittle's circus bobbling catch from quarterback Brock Purdy in the NFC Divisional Round contest versus the Dallas Cowboys will go down in the playoff rivalry lore, but this award is dedicated to Kittle's pass protection play before his reception. Kittle's key block and a clutch catch were the momentum changing plays of the game and reignited the 49ers in the second half. San Francisco went on to beat Dallas 19-12 and advanced to their third NFC Championship Game in the last four years.

If you missed No. 85's big play, watch down below.

