Eight 49ers Land on NFL Network's 'Top of 100 Players of 2023' List

The complete list of the NFL Network's "Top 100 Players of 2023" has been unveiled and the San Francisco 49ers were well represented in this elite group of playmakers. The red and gold had eight players make the cut, the most of any team in the league. The team even cracked the top ten of the countdown with AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year Nick Bosa being voted in by his peers as the fourth-best athlete in the league.

Here's a look at each of these players accomplishments during the 2022 campaign:

Bosa is coming off a career-best year in which he led the league in sacks (18.5) and recorded 51 total tackles (19 tackles-for-loss), a pass defended and two forced fumbles. He also notched 48 quarterback hits, and per Pro Football Focus, tied with Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons to lead the NFL in total pressures (90). Bosa earned First-Team All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors for his impressive body of work last season.

Williams is set to enter his 13th playing season (14th overall) in the league and remains one of the most highly regarded offensive players in the NFL. His ten Pro Bowl selections and two First-Team All-Pro honors help demonstrate his elite skill set and longevity in the trenches. In 2022, Williams anchored the 49ers offensive line, allowing just one sack in 17 starts on the way to the team's NFC Championship Game appearance. He closed out the year with a 93.0 overall rating from Pro Football Focus, the highest mark of all NFL offensive tackles.

Warner has frequently been referred to as the quarterback of the 49ers defense and is one of the driving forces of the league's reigning No. 1 overall defense. The linebacker closed out the 2022 campaign as the team's leading tackler and has been tabbed as the NFL's best linebacker by several outlets, including ESPN and Pro Football Focus. In 2022, Warner put together an impressive stat line, racking up 130 total tackles (three tackles for loss), six quarterback hits, 2.0 sacks, 10 passes defended, an interception and a forced fumble.