Dre Greenlaw Named No. 79 on NFL's 'Top 100 Players of 2023'

The countdown of the NFL Network's annual "Top 100 Players of 2023" has begun and the first couple of San Francisco 49ers players to be voted in by their peers were revealed on Wednesday. Linebacker Dre Greenlaw is No. 79 on the list and was announced alongside No. 78, safety Talanoa Hufanga, and the rest of the athletes ranked 71-80.
The "Top 100 Players of 2023" is a video series produced by NFL Films highlighting this elite set of players and is now streaming on NFL+. Players 11-100 are being unveiled on the platform in groups of 10 every weekday through August 3. The video series concludes with a two-hour live show, "The Top 100 Players of 2023: The Top 10," on Monday, August 7 at 5:00 p.m. PT. and will be hosted by Rich Eisen and Andrew Whitworth.
The "NFL Top 100" began ahead of the 2011 season, and the list is determined by current NFL players voting on their peers for their body of work from the previous NFL season.
Greenlaw is one half of the 49ers dynamic linebacker duo that also includes First-Team All-Pro and Pro Bowler Fred Warner. The fifth-year pro is one of the most physical players on the roster, closing out 2022 as the team's second-leading tackler (127 total tackles). In addition to racking up the hits, Greenlaw tallied six quarterback pressures, a sack, six pass breakups, an interception, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries in a career-best season. One of those recoveries resulted in a 23-yard scoop and score against the Miami Dolphins in Week 13. Following the conclusion of the 2022 campaign, Greenlaw made Pro Football Focus and NFL.com's top 10 rankings at the linebacker position.