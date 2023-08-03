Fred Warner Ranked No. 15 on NFL's 'Top 100 Players of 2023'

The countdown to the top 10 of the NFL Network's annual "Top 100 Players of 2023." continues, and another San Francisco 49ers player has been revealed alongside tight end George Kittle, left tackle Trent Williams and the rest of the athletes ranked 11-20. Veteran linebacker Fred Warner was voted on to the list for the fourth time in his career, coming in at No. 15 overall. This is the highest ranking Warner has earned as part of the annual voting process. Prior to 2023, Warner's highest ranking came in the “Top 100 Players of 2021” at No. 21.
The "Top 100 Players of 2023" is a video series produced by NFL Films highlighting this elite set of players and is now streaming on NFL+. Players 11-100 are being unveiled on the platform in groups of 10 every weekday through August 3. The video series concludes with a two-hour live show, "The Top 100 Players of 2023: The Top 10," on Monday, August 7 at 5:00 p.m. PT and will be hosted by Rich Eisen and Andrew Whitworth.
The "NFL Top 100" began ahead of the 2011 season, and the list is determined by current NFL players voting on their peers for their body of work from the previous NFL season.
Warner has frequently been referred to as the quarterback of the 49ers defense and is one of the driving forces of the league's reigning No. 1 overall defense. The linebacker closed out the 2022 campaign as the team's leading tackler and has been tabbed as the NFL's best linebacker by several outlets, including ESPN and Pro Football Focus. In 2022, Warner put together an impressive stat line, racking up 130 total tackles (three tackles for loss), six quarterback hits, 2.0 sacks, 10 passes defended, an interception and a forced fumble.