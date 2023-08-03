Trent Williams Ranked No. 14 on NFL's 'Top 100 Players of 2023'

Aug 02, 2023 at 05:00 PM
DSC_8465 - Version 2 (1)
Lindsey Pallares

Team Reporter

Good things come in threes, and the saying holds true for the San Francisco 49ers in the latest unveiling of the NFL Network's annual "Top 100 Players of 2023.". All-Pro left tackle Trent Williams was voted as the No. 14 athlete on the list and was announced alongside teammates Fred Warner and George Kittle and the rest of the players ranked 11-20. The veteran left tackle has been a longtime staple of the league's "Top 100 Players" countdown, and this nod in 2023 marks the eighth time he's been voted into this exclusive club.

The "Top 100 Players of 2023" is a video series produced by NFL Films highlighting this elite set of players and is now streaming on NFL+. Players 11-100 are being unveiled on the platform in groups of 10 every weekday through August 3. The video series concludes with a two-hour live show, "The Top 100 Players of 2023: The Top 10," on Monday, August 7 at 5:00 p.m. PT and will be hosted by Rich Eisen and Andrew Whitworth.

The "NFL Top 100" began ahead of the 2011 season, and the list is determined by current NFL players voting on their peers for their body of work from the previous NFL season.

Williams is set to enter his 13th season in the league and remains one of the most highly regarded offensive players in the NFL. His ten Pro Bowl selections and two First-Team All-Pro honors help demonstrate his elite skill set and longevity in the trenches. In 2022, Williams anchored the 49ers offensive line, allowing just one sack in 17 starts on the way to the team's NFC Championship Game appearance. He closed out the year with a 93.0 overall rating from Pro Football Focus, the highest mark of all NFL offensive tackles.

