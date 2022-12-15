Brock Purdy Active, Deebo Samuel Out for #SFvsSEA; 49ers Week 15 Inactives

The San Francisco 49ers will have their starting quarterback Brock Purdy under center for their second meeting with the Seattle Seahawks in primetime. The rookie quarterback was listed as questionable headed into this "Thursday Night Football" game after being limited all week with oblique and rib injuries sustained in the team's Week 14 matchup versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Head coach Kyle Shanahan stated earlier in the week that no final decisions would be made on Purdy's availability until gameday, and in just four days time, the 49ers QB1 is ready to return to game action.

Purdy will make his first start on the road at Lumen Field, which has been identified multiple times this week by Shanahan and veteran players as one of the more daunting stadiums in the NFL.

"This is probably the most hostile environment that you could probably play in," Purdy said. "Either here or Arrowhead, so I'm excited for it. All these guys have played here a bunch of times, so just hearing them out, what's good and what's not in terms of communication and operation. So, we'll be ready to roll for it."

Purdy is coming off an impressive Week 14 where the rookie quarterback completed 16-of-21 passes for 185 yards, two touchdowns and added a rushing touchdown of his own against Tampa Bay. With the victory last weekend, Purdy became the first quarterback to make his first-career start against Tom Brady and come away with a win.

Additionally, defensive lineman Kerry Hyder Jr. and cornerback Ambry Thomas, who were both listed as questionable on the team's final injury report of the week, will also be active for Thursday night's game.

Defensive lineman Hassan Ridgeway (pectoral) was placed on the Injured Reserve list Thursday afternoon. The team also promoted defensive lineman Akeem Spence to the active roster and activated cornerback Janoris Jenkins and wide receiver Willie Snead IV.

Here's a look at Thursday's inactives for the 49ers-Seahawks game: