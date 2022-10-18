Brandon Aiyuk, Drake Jackson Among Top 49ers PFF Performers of Week 6

The wide receiver is the 49ers top offensive player for back-to-back weeks, reaching the end zone twice against the Falcons. Aiyuk closed out Sunday's contest with 8 catches for 83 yards and a pair of touchdowns, earning an 86.9 overall grade for his 55 snaps. The third-year wideout continued to build on his top offensive rating of 83.6 from last week. Aiyuk was one of three 49ers (Kittle and Deebo Samuel) to get ten-or-more targets versus Atlanta.