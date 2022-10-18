Brandon Aiyuk, Drake Jackson Among Top 49ers PFF Performers of Week 6

The San Francisco 49ers are .500 on the year after falling short in their Week 6 contest versus the Atlanta Falcons. Despite suffering a loss to close out the 10-day road trip, several players put together noteworthy performances in Atlanta. Wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk registered his first-career multi-touchdown game and tight end George Kittle had eight catches for 83 yards. With those receptions, the veteran tight end became the ninth all-time receptions leader in franchise history with 354 receptions.

Here are San Francisco's top performers from Week 6:

Top Offensive Performer: Brandon Aiyuk

The wide receiver is the 49ers top offensive player for back-to-back weeks, reaching the end zone twice against the Falcons. Aiyuk closed out Sunday's contest with 8 catches for 83 yards and a pair of touchdowns, earning an 86.9 overall grade for his 55 snaps. The third-year wideout continued to build on his top offensive rating of 83.6 from last week. Aiyuk was one of three 49ers (Kittle and Deebo Samuel) to get ten-or-more targets versus Atlanta.

Top Defensive Performer: Drake Jackson

The rookie defensive lineman saw an increased workload in Week 6 with Nick Bosa and Arik Arik Armstead sidelined and Javon Kinlaw landing on the Injured Reserve list. Jackson rose to the occasion in a true display of that "next man up," earning a 85.8 overall grade in Week 6. The 49ers second-round draft pick sacked Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota and recorded 3.0 total tackles. Jackson has now recorded sacks in back-to-back games and has 3.0 sacks on the year.

