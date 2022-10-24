Presented by

Bosa Leads League in Sacks; Kittle Records Team-High Yards vs. Chiefs

Oct 24, 2022 at 01:40 PM

Defensive Highlights

  • Safety Talanoa Hufanga registered four tackles and intercepted Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The interception marked his third of the season. Hufanga is the first member of the 49ers to have three-or-more interceptions through the first seven games of a season since CB Richard Sherman in 2019 (three interceptions).
  • Defensive lineman Nick Bosa registered four tackles and brought down Mahomes for a six-yard sack, giving him 7.0 sacks on the season and 31.5 in his career.
  • Bosa has now registered 7.0 sacks through the first seven games of a season in three out of the four years of his career (2019 & 2021-22). Defensive lineman Bryant Young (8.0 sacks) was the last member of the 49ers to register 7.0-or-more sacks through the team's first seven games of a season in 2005.

Special Teams Highlights

  • Cornerback Samuel Womack III recovered a muffed punt by Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Skyy Moore. It marked the first special teams fumble recovery of his career.
  • Kicker Robbie Gould connected on a 30-yard field goal, a 49-yard field goal and a 50-yard field goal and his two PATs on the day. Gould has now connected on 13 field goals of 50-or-more yards as a member of the 49ers, trailing kicker Phil Dawson (14) for the most in franchise history.

Offensive Highlights

  • Wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (seven), tight end George Kittle (six) and wide receiver Deebo Samuel (five) all hauled in five-or-more receptions for the second-consecutive week, marking the first time since 2009 that a trio of 49ers each registered five-or-more receptions in back-to-back weeks when running back Frank Gore. wide receiver Josh Morgan and tight end Vernon Davis accomplished the feat.
  • Kittle registered six receptions for a team-high 98 yards and one touchdown. His 15-yard touchdown reception was his first of the season and 21st of his career.
  • Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo completed 25-of-37 attempts for 303 yards and two touchdowns. With 303 yards on the day, Garoppolo threw for 300-or-more yards in a single game for the 11th time in his career and first since 1/9/22 vs. the Los Angeles Rams (316 yards).
  • Wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud III finished with four receptions for 65 yards and an eight-yard touchdown reception from Garoppolo, which marked the first touchdown reception of his career.

