Aiyuk, Pryor and Oliver Earn Top PFF Grades from #LARvsSF

Jan 08, 2024 at 03:15 PM
DSC_8465 - Version 2 (1)
Lindsey Pallares

Team Reporter

The San Francisco 49ers closed out the regular season at home in a low stakes matchup against the Los Angeles Rams. With both sides opting to rest their starting quarterbacks, it was Sam Darnold under center for the 49ers and Carson Wentz for the Rams, and at almost ever other position, the majority of the snaps were taken by rotational players, newcomers and younger members of each team. San Francisco fell short by a point in the finale and will end the 2023 season with a 12-5 record.

San Francisco's QB1, Brock Purdy, was the team's only healthy scratch from Sunday's contest, so veteran and non-injured starters did see action in Week 18 but did not play past the first couple series on either side of the ball. The increased reps allowed for players such as safety Tayler Hawkins to notch his first-career interception in his NFL debut and defensive lineman Robert Beal Jr. to nab his first-career sack.

Before we turn the page on the regular season finale, let's examine the top performers from the contest. According to the Pro Football Focus weekly grades, those top graded performers include wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk, offensive lineman Matt Pryor and cornerback Isaiah Oliver.

Here's the breakdown of the weekly grades from Week 18:

Top Offensive Performers: WR Brandon Aiyuk and OL Matt Pryor

Aiyuk finished as the 49ers top-graded offensive performer, earning an 89.9 overall for his 23 snaps versus the Rams. Like the rest of the 49ers starters, the fourth-year wide receiver had his playing time capped early and hauled in three passes for 25 yards. Aiyuk ended the year with 1,342 receiving yards and has logged 1,000-yard seasons in back-to-back years.

Pryor logged 16 reps on Sunday and came away with an 83.3 overall grade in Week 18, marking his highest-single week performance of the 2023 season.

Top Defensive Performer: CB Isaiah Oliver

Oliver was the top defensive player from San Francisco in the finale, and the corner logged a 74.0 overall grade in his final, 67-snap outing of the regular season. With linebacker Dre Greenlaw not suiting up against Los Angeles, Oliver got the start at nickelback and recorded 10 tackles and allowed just 29 yards on six targets.

Related Links

Los Angeles Rams vs. San Francisco Game Images (Week 18)

View game photos from the San Francisco 49ers Week 18 matchup vs. the Los Angeles Rams at Levi's® Stadium.

QB Sam Darnold
1 / 40

QB Sam Darnold

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Elijah Mitchell
2 / 40

RB Elijah Mitchell

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Tayler Hawkins
3 / 40

S Tayler Hawkins

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Ray-Ray McCloud III
4 / 40

WR Ray-Ray McCloud III

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
T Trent Williams
5 / 40

T Trent Williams

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Sam Darnold
6 / 40

QB Sam Darnold

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
7 / 40

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Kym Fortino/49ers
San Francisco 49ers Offense
8 / 40

San Francisco 49ers Offense

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Sam Darnold, RB Elijah Mitchell
9 / 40

QB Sam Darnold, RB Elijah Mitchell

Austin Ginn/49ers
TE Charlie Woerner
10 / 40

TE Charlie Woerner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
11 / 40

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Sam Darnold
12 / 40

QB Sam Darnold

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Elijah Mitchell
13 / 40

RB Elijah Mitchell

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
14 / 40

DL Nick Bosa

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Oren Burks
15 / 40

LB Oren Burks

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Jake Brendel, QB Sam Darnold
16 / 40

OL Jake Brendel, QB Sam Darnold

Kym Fortino/49ers
DT Javon Kinlaw
17 / 40

DT Javon Kinlaw

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Jordan Mason
18 / 40

RB Jordan Mason

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Colton McKivitz
19 / 40

OL Colton McKivitz

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Sam Darnold
20 / 40

QB Sam Darnold

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Tayler Hawkins
21 / 40

S Tayler Hawkins

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
K Jake Moody
22 / 40

K Jake Moody

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Elijah Mitchell
23 / 40

RB Elijah Mitchell

Austin Ginn/49ers
WR Ray-Ray McCloud III
24 / 40

WR Ray-Ray McCloud III

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Jordan Mason
25 / 40

RB Jordan Mason

Austin Ginn/49ers
WR Ronnie Bell
26 / 40

WR Ronnie Bell

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Logan Ryan
27 / 40

S Logan Ryan

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Kevin Givens
28 / 40

DL Kevin Givens

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Tayler Hawkins
29 / 40

S Tayler Hawkins

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Ronnie Bell
30 / 40

WR Ronnie Bell

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Isaiah Oliver
31 / 40

CB Isaiah Oliver

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE Brayden Willis
32 / 40

TE Brayden Willis

Austin Ginn/49ers
DL Robert Beal Jr.
33 / 40

DL Robert Beal Jr.

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Chris Conley
34 / 40

WR Chris Conley

Austin Ginn/49ers
S Logan Ryan
35 / 40

S Logan Ryan

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE Charlie Woerner
36 / 40

TE Charlie Woerner

Austin Ginn/49ers
LB Oren Burks
37 / 40

LB Oren Burks

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Chris Conley, RB Jordan Mason
38 / 40

WR Chris Conley, RB Jordan Mason

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Jake Brendel
39 / 40

OL Jake Brendel

Austin Ginn/49ers
S Logan Ryan
40 / 40

S Logan Ryan

Kym Fortino/49ers
Advertising