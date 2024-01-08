Aiyuk, Pryor and Oliver Earn Top PFF Grades from #LARvsSF

The San Francisco 49ers closed out the regular season at home in a low stakes matchup against the Los Angeles Rams. With both sides opting to rest their starting quarterbacks, it was Sam Darnold under center for the 49ers and Carson Wentz for the Rams, and at almost ever other position, the majority of the snaps were taken by rotational players, newcomers and younger members of each team. San Francisco fell short by a point in the finale and will end the 2023 season with a 12-5 record.
San Francisco's QB1, Brock Purdy, was the team's only healthy scratch from Sunday's contest, so veteran and non-injured starters did see action in Week 18 but did not play past the first couple series on either side of the ball. The increased reps allowed for players such as safety Tayler Hawkins to notch his first-career interception in his NFL debut and defensive lineman Robert Beal Jr. to nab his first-career sack.
Before we turn the page on the regular season finale, let's examine the top performers from the contest. According to the Pro Football Focus weekly grades, those top graded performers include wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk, offensive lineman Matt Pryor and cornerback Isaiah Oliver.
Here's the breakdown of the weekly grades from Week 18:
Top Offensive Performers: WR Brandon Aiyuk and OL Matt Pryor
Aiyuk finished as the 49ers top-graded offensive performer, earning an 89.9 overall for his 23 snaps versus the Rams. Like the rest of the 49ers starters, the fourth-year wide receiver had his playing time capped early and hauled in three passes for 25 yards. Aiyuk ended the year with 1,342 receiving yards and has logged 1,000-yard seasons in back-to-back years.
Pryor logged 16 reps on Sunday and came away with an 83.3 overall grade in Week 18, marking his highest-single week performance of the 2023 season.
Top Defensive Performer: CB Isaiah Oliver
Oliver was the top defensive player from San Francisco in the finale, and the corner logged a 74.0 overall grade in his final, 67-snap outing of the regular season. With linebacker Dre Greenlaw not suiting up against Los Angeles, Oliver got the start at nickelback and recorded 10 tackles and allowed just 29 yards on six targets.
