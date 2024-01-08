Aiyuk, Pryor and Oliver Earn Top PFF Grades from #LARvsSF

The San Francisco 49ers closed out the regular season at home in a low stakes matchup against the Los Angeles Rams. With both sides opting to rest their starting quarterbacks, it was Sam Darnold under center for the 49ers and Carson Wentz for the Rams, and at almost ever other position, the majority of the snaps were taken by rotational players, newcomers and younger members of each team. San Francisco fell short by a point in the finale and will end the 2023 season with a 12-5 record.

San Francisco's QB1, Brock Purdy, was the team's only healthy scratch from Sunday's contest, so veteran and non-injured starters did see action in Week 18 but did not play past the first couple series on either side of the ball. The increased reps allowed for players such as safety Tayler Hawkins to notch his first-career interception in his NFL debut and defensive lineman Robert Beal Jr. to nab his first-career sack.

Before we turn the page on the regular season finale, let's examine the top performers from the contest. According to the Pro Football Focus weekly grades, those top graded performers include wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk, offensive lineman Matt Pryor and cornerback Isaiah Oliver.