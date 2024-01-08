NFL Firsts for Hawkins and Beal Jr.; Stats and Facts from #LARvsSF

Team Highlights
- The 49ers finished the 2023 regular season with 491 total points scored, which is the second-most points scored in the regular season in franchise history.
- The 49ers also registered 6,773 yards in the regular season, which is the second-most total yards in the regular season in franchise history.
- The 49ers scored a touchdown on their opening possession for the 10th time this season and have scored an NFL-high 76 points on the opening possession of games this season.
- The team's 76 points on opening possessions this season sets the NFL record for most points scored by an NFL team on opening possessions through their first 17 games since the regular season was extended to 17 games in 2021, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.
- The 49ers defense has held opposing offenses without a 100-yard individual rusher in 44-consecutive games dating back to Week 9 of 2021.
- San Francisco's 44-consecutive games without an opposing 100-yard rusher marks the longest active streak in the NFL and the longest streak by an NFL team since the New Orleans Saints streak from 2017-2020.
Offensive Highlights
- Quarterback Sam Darnold completed 16-of-26 passing attempts for 189 yards and a touchdown with a passer rating of 96.5 and added seven rushes for 19 yards and a touchdown on the ground.
- His passing touchdown marked his second of the season and the 63rd of his career while his rushing touchdown marked his first of the season and the 13th of his career.
- Running back Elijah Mitchell registered 14 carries for a team-high 52 yards and a touchdown, marking his second rushing touchdown of the season and the ninth of his career.
- With one rushing touchdown last week versus the Washington Commanders and a rushing touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams, it marks the third time in Mitchell's career that he has scored one-or-more rushing touchdowns in consecutive games and the first time since the 2021 season.
- Wide receiver Ronnie Bell registered one reception for a five-yard touchdown, marking his third-career touchdown reception.
- Wide receiver Deebo Samuel registered two receptions for 21 yards through the air to go along with one carry for 11 yards on the ground.
- With 21 reception yards and 11 rushing yards on the day, Samuel now has 4,122 receiving yards and 1,007 rushing yards in his career, making him the second player in NFL history to record 4,000-or-more receiving yards and 1,000-or-more rushing yards in the first five seasons of his career (HOF wide receiver Charley Taylor, Washington Commanders).
Defensive Highlights
- Linebacker Oren Burks registered seven tackles and 1.0 sack of Rams quarterback Carson Wentz, marking the first full sack of his career.
- Defensive lineman Robert Beal Jr. registered three tackles and 1.0 sack of Wentz, marking the first sack of his career.
- Safety Tayler Hawkins registered 4 tackles and an interception of Wentz, marking the first pick of his career in his NFL debut.
View game photos from the San Francisco 49ers Week 18 matchup vs. the Los Angeles Rams at Levi's® Stadium.