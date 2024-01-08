What the 49ers and Rams Had to Say Following Week 18

Jan 07, 2024
Briana McDonald

The San Francisco 49ers fell to the Los Angeles Rams 21-20 at Levi's® Stadium in Week 18. Here's what both teams had to say following the contest:

Niners Liners

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan on quarterback Sam Darnold's performance in Week 18:

"I thought Sam did some real good things. He made a number of plays that kept us out there, he did a great job scrambling, he was awesome on his sneaks, the quarterback draw, then he moved the chains another time with his legs, made some big throws... I was happy with Sam today."

Shanahan on wrapping up the 2023 regular season:

"I loved how our year went. We set out to do this and I was real happy with a number of guys. I thought guys got better throughout the year. Just as our players have been saying, we still feel our best football is forward. It's kind of tough to generate going through these games, but that's why we've got to be so locked into these practices and how we clean things up. Make sure no matter what happens, no matter who comes here in a couple weeks and no matter what type of game it is... We're up for whatever it takes to win it."

Quarterback Sam Darnold on getting back in game action:

"It was really good to just get out there, play the entire football game. Obviously, the result wasn't what we all wanted but it was good to get out there and get good quality reps."

Darnold on what it's like being under center with the 49ers:

"I just try to go out there and do my job to the best of my ability. I know it's a cliché but you really have to focus out there at quarterback... I just try to keep it one thing at a time, focus on my job every single play and move on to the next after that."

Rams Quotes

Rams head coach Sean McVay on facing the 49ers in the regular season finale:

"... Obviously that's an excellent football team. It was a little bit of a different approach that we both took but I thought there was a lot of resilience and grit on display. I'm really proud of the way the team finished the game."

Rams quarterback Carson Wentz on the 49ers-Rams rivalry:

"That's a good football team over there. We'll see if we run into each other again. It was fun to go down there, get the touchdown and get the two-point conversion, see the defense get some stops like that... It was a different type of ball game, but anytime you can come away with a win in this league it's a good time."

