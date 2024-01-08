What the 49ers and Rams Had to Say Following Week 18

Niners Liners

"I thought Sam did some real good things. He made a number of plays that kept us out there, he did a great job scrambling, he was awesome on his sneaks, the quarterback draw, then he moved the chains another time with his legs, made some big throws... I was happy with Sam today."

Shanahan on wrapping up the 2023 regular season:

"I loved how our year went. We set out to do this and I was real happy with a number of guys. I thought guys got better throughout the year. Just as our players have been saying, we still feel our best football is forward. It's kind of tough to generate going through these games, but that's why we've got to be so locked into these practices and how we clean things up. Make sure no matter what happens, no matter who comes here in a couple weeks and no matter what type of game it is... We're up for whatever it takes to win it."