49ers Share Their Picks for the Washington-Michigan CFP National Championship

The biggest game in college football is just around the corner, and the San Francisco 49ers locker room has weighed in on the competition.
The Washington Huskies (14-0) will face the Michigan Wolverines (14-0) in the 2024 CFP National Championship Game for a final contest between the last two undefeated teams in college football. The National Championship Game will take place at the home of the Houston Texans, NRG Stadium, on Monday, January 8. The 49ers have a few ties to the teams competing in the college football showdown, including OL Corey Luciano who is a Washington alumnus and CB Ambry Thomas, WR Ronnie Bell and K Jake Moody who are former Wolverines.
Take a look at who the 49ers are predicting will take the college football crown:
Michigan Wolverines
- Linebacker Fred Warner
- Kicker Jake Moody
- Wide receiver Chris Conley
- Cornerback Darrell Luter Jr.
- Tight end Charlie Woerner
- Wide receiver Ronnie Bell
Washington Huskies
- Wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk
- Long snapper Taybor Pepper
- Linebacker Curtis Robinson
- Defensive back Deommodore Lenoir
- Defensive lineman Robert Beal Jr.
- Offensive lineman Corey Luciano
- Offensive lineman Jake Brendel
