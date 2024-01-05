49ers Share Their Picks for the Washington-Michigan CFP National Championship

The biggest game in college football is just around the corner, and the San Francisco 49ers locker room has weighed in on the competition.

The Washington Huskies (14-0) will face the Michigan Wolverines (14-0) in the 2024 CFP National Championship Game for a final contest between the last two undefeated teams in college football. The National Championship Game will take place at the home of the Houston Texans, NRG Stadium, on Monday, January 8. The 49ers have a few ties to the teams competing in the college football showdown, including OL Corey Luciano who is a Washington alumnus and CB Ambry Thomas, WR Ronnie Bell and K Jake Moody who are former Wolverines.