Reviewing the Regular Season Finale, Wild Card Matchups and 2024 Opponents | 1st & 10

Every week, digital media coordinator Briana McDonald and team reporter Lindsey Pallares review the latest 49ers news, including roster moves, coaching hires and NFL power ranking updates on the 49ers "1st & 10" podcast. Episodes include insider perspectives on the latest happenings within the organization and feature interview excerpts from coaches, players and front office staff. Look out for special edition "Move the Chains" episodes of the podcast to learn more about breaking news updates from the team.
Listen and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeart or wherever you get your podcasts to stay up to date with the latest episodes of "1st & 10."
Here's a breakdown of the latest 49ers "1st & 10" podcast:
- 1:30 - Breaking down the 49ers vs. Rams Week 18 contest
- 5:00 - Discussing the 49ers injury report following Sunday's game
- 6:41 - Taking a look at the NFC playoff picture
- 8:00 - Previewing the 49ers 2024 home and away opponents
View game photos from the San Francisco 49ers Week 18 matchup vs. the Los Angeles Rams at Levi's® Stadium.