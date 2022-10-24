Aaron Banks, Talanoa Hufanga Among Top 49ers PFF Performers of Week 7

The San Francisco 49ers are 3-4 on the year following their loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 7. However, Sunday's outing still featured noteworthy performances by several players, earning top PFF grades. Tight end George Kittle put together his best stat line of the season, closing out the day with six catches for 98 yards and his first touchdown of the 2022 regular season. Additionally, wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud III punched in the first touchdown of his career. On the defensive side of the ball, safety Talanoa Hufanga notched his third interception of the season, and with a sack of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, defensive end Nick Bosa positioned himself as the NFL's sack leader.
Here are San Francisco's top performers from Week 7:
Top Offensive Performers: Aaron Banks and Ray-Ray McCloud III
The second-year offensive lineman was the standout in the trenches with a 91.5 overall grade for his 78 snaps. Banks had a clean stat sheet for the second week in a row. The sophomore guard did not allow a single pressure and had no penalties called on him. His 91.5 overall grade is not only his season-best but also his career-best grade. McCloud III had a similar output, earning a 90.2 overall grade in Sunday's contest. The wideout caught four passes for 65 yards and hauled in the first touchdown of his four-year NFL career.
Top Defensive Performer: Talanoa Hufanga
The second-year safety had one of the top defensive plays of the game, picking off Mahomes on Kansas City's opening drive. In Week 7, he earned a 71.4 overall grade for his 57 snaps of work. In addition to notching his third pick of the season, Hufanga also recorded 3.0 total tackles. The safety is currently tied for second in the league with his 3.0 interceptions on the year.