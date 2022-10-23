McCaffrey, Bosa, Williams Active vs. Chiefs; 49ers Week 7 Inactives

The San Francisco 49ers will have their newest offensive weapon available for game action against the Kansas City Chiefs. After touching down in The Bay on Friday, running back Christian McCaffrey is suiting up for the team's Week 7 matchup and is set to make his debut as a 49ers player in front of a home crowd. The addition of this all-around back gives San Francisco a huge boost to its offensive backfield. Just two weeks ago, McCaffrey was lining up against the 49ers, and now, the Stanford product has joined the ranks of the current leaders of the NFC West.

"I don't think there's anything he can't do," head coach Kyle Shanahan said. "Whether it's in the pass game, the run game, blocking, I think he's a very talented player. Just watching how he plays, he's a very smart player. He always gets to the right hole, is very smooth, and we've seen that at every level he's played in."

The 49ers will also have Nick Bosa and Talanoa Hufanga available on Sunday. The defensive end makes his return after sitting out last week's contest against the Atlanta Falcons due to a groin injury. He returned to practice as a full participant on Friday for the first time since Week 5. San Francisco also welcomes back Hufanga, who entered concussion protocol earlier in the week and cleared tests in time to take the field against the Chiefs. Cornerback Charvarius Ward will also be active against his former team in Sunday's contest.

Here's a look at Sunday's inactives: