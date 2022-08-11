8 Takeaways From the 49ers Third Block of Training Camp Practices 

Wednesday marked the 13th and final practice of 49ers Training Camp presented by SAP. San Francisco will welcome in the Green Bay Packers on Friday night to open up a three-game preseason slate.

Here are eight takeaways from the third block of training camp practices:

Trey Lance Will Play Against the Green Bay Packers at Levi's® Stadium

Head coach Kyle Shanahan shared his preseason plan for Lance and the rest of San Francisco's starters in his final press conference of camp. Expect to see the second-year quarterback get his first snaps of the season at Levi's® Stadium on Friday.

"I'd like to get guys to play in this game," Shanahan said when asked about the first team offense's playing time. "It's mainly because I don't want them to play in the second game and then going to scrimmage a team. I'm more into the scrimmage than the game. Then it's about them having a chance to get to play in a game four days after that versus Houston (Texans) when we get back Sunday morning that will be tough. That's why I don't want them to play much in that game, so hopefully a little in one, a little in three and then we will have 17 days to get ready for Week 1."

Spencer Burford Is Shaping Up to Be the 49ers Starting Right Guard

As it stands, Burford could look to play a significant role in the 49ers offense in 2022. The fourth-round pick out of UTSA consistently took snaps with the first team offense in the second and third block of practices.

"It was a future goal," Burford said when asked about working towards being a Week 1 starter. "Whether they trust me or not, that all depends on what I do on the field, so regardless of what my goals were or what my visions were, I'm just coming in and grinding."

The Starting Center Position is Still to be Determined

Both Jake Brendel and Daniel Brunskill spent time working in with the first team offense during training camp. Shanahan feels confident about the two players he has on hand to take over for the spot left vacant by the now retired Alex Mack. Brunskill has experience at the right guard position as well which is beneficial as Burford acclimates to playing the position at the level of an NFL starter.