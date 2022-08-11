8 Takeaways From the 49ers Third Block of Training Camp Practices 

Wednesday marked the 13th and final practice of 49ers Training Camp presented by SAP. San Francisco will welcome in the Green Bay Packers on Friday night to open up a three-game preseason slate.
Here are eight takeaways from the third block of training camp practices:
Trey Lance Will Play Against the Green Bay Packers at Levi's® Stadium
Head coach Kyle Shanahan shared his preseason plan for Lance and the rest of San Francisco's starters in his final press conference of camp. Expect to see the second-year quarterback get his first snaps of the season at Levi's® Stadium on Friday.
"I'd like to get guys to play in this game," Shanahan said when asked about the first team offense's playing time. "It's mainly because I don't want them to play in the second game and then going to scrimmage a team. I'm more into the scrimmage than the game. Then it's about them having a chance to get to play in a game four days after that versus Houston (Texans) when we get back Sunday morning that will be tough. That's why I don't want them to play much in that game, so hopefully a little in one, a little in three and then we will have 17 days to get ready for Week 1."
Spencer Burford Is Shaping Up to Be the 49ers Starting Right Guard
As it stands, Burford could look to play a significant role in the 49ers offense in 2022. The fourth-round pick out of UTSA consistently took snaps with the first team offense in the second and third block of practices.
"It was a future goal," Burford said when asked about working towards being a Week 1 starter. "Whether they trust me or not, that all depends on what I do on the field, so regardless of what my goals were or what my visions were, I'm just coming in and grinding."
The Starting Center Position is Still to be Determined
Both Jake Brendel and Daniel Brunskill spent time working in with the first team offense during training camp. Shanahan feels confident about the two players he has on hand to take over for the spot left vacant by the now retired Alex Mack. Brunskill has experience at the right guard position as well which is beneficial as Burford acclimates to playing the position at the level of an NFL starter.
"Dan knows how to play," Shanahan said. "He's figured out every position we've asked him to play since he's been here. And now he's trying to figure out center to see what the options are there."
Chemistry Between QB1 and Deebo Samuel is Still Building
Samuel rejoined team activities immediately following the signing of his three-year contract extension with San Francisco—that day coincided with the team's first day of padded practice. Since then, Lance and Samuel have been seen working after practice to improve on-the-field chemistry and timing, and it is a work in progress. No. 19 connected with Lance twice during Tuesday's practice—QB1 hit Samuel on a play action pass for a nice gain.
"It's been awesome to have him back," Lance said. "In the locker room, his energy's been back. In the meeting room, he's just a high-energy guy and a fun guy to be around. Everyone knows what he does on the field."
On the final day of camp, the 49ers made two roster moves
The team waived safety Leon O'Neal Jr. and signed cornerback Ken Crawley.
Cornerbacks Emmanuel Moseley and Charvarius Ward are Working through Injuries
Per Shanahan, Moseley and Ward are dealing with muscle strains. Moseley is expected to be out for a week. Ward, on the other hand, will be held from game action for a couple weeks.
The Preseason Will be Largely Used to Evaluate the Young Players
Bright lights, a visiting team and the Faithful are expected to be full force come Friday night, and it will be the rookies' first taste of NFL game action. Shanahan and defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans spoke to how these outside elements will help to evaluate and prep their younger players for what is to come in the regular season.
"It's just that some people get better when the lights are on and some get worse," Shanahan said. "Obviously, you hope they get better, but you at least want them to be what they've shown in practice."
"A win, for me, in preseason games is to really young guys when the lights come on and go out and perform," Ryans said. "There are no coaches on the field with them, nobody is holding their hand, and they have to go out and compete."