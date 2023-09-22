Presented by

49ers Win Big in Primetime; Stats and Facts from #NYGvsSF

Sep 22, 2023 at 09:45 AM

Team Highlights

  • San Francisco has started the regular season 3-0 for the first time since 2019 and the ninth time in franchise history.
  • The 49ers have won back-to-back regular season games against the New York Giants.
  • San Francisco has won their home opener for the second-consecutive season.
  • The 49ers have won each of their last two appearances on "Thursday Night Football."
  • San Francisco has won 13-consecutive regular season games dating back to Week 8 of 2022, which is the longest active streak in the NFL and the second-longest regular season winning streak in franchise history. The longest streak is 15 games long and ran from Week 12 of the 1989 season to Week 10 of the 1990 season.
  • With 30 points Week 1 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, 30 points Week 2 versus the Los Angeles Rams and 30 points in Thursday's matchup with the Giants, the 49ers have scored 30-or-more points in each of the first three games of a season for the third time in franchise history (1984 and1992).
  • San Francisco's 30 points versus the Giants marks the sixth-consecutive regular season game that the team has scored 30-or-more points dating back to Week 16 of 2022, the longest streak in franchise history.

Related Links

Offensive Highlights

  • QB Brock Purdy completed 25 of his 37 passing attempts for a career-high 310 yards and two touchdowns with a passer rating of 111.3.
  • With the win, Purdy has improved to 8-0 in the regular season in his career, giving him the third-most consecutive wins by a quarterback to begin a career since 1970.
  • RB Christian McCaffrey registered 18 carries for 85 yards and a touchdown to go along with 5 receptions for 34 yards.
  • McCaffrey's five receptions on the night give him 453 receptions in 78 career games, making him the fastest RB in NFL history to register 450 career receptions.
  • With 85 rushing yards on the night, McCaffrey reached the 5,000 yard mark (5,079 yards) and surpassed RB Garrison Hearst for the most rushing yds. in Weeks 1-3 in franchise history.
  • McCaffrey's rushing TD marked his third of the season and 41st of his career. It also marked his ninth-consecutive regular season game with one-or-more touchdowns which is the longest streak of his career and the most consecutive regular season games with one-or-more touchdowns by a 49ers player since RB Wendell Tyler.
  • Including the postseason, McCaffrey has scored one-or-more touchdowns in 12-consecutive games, which is the longest active streak of any NFL player and ties the second-longest streak by a member of the 49ers. The other 49ers player with that streak is WR Jerry Rice in the 1987 season.
  • With a 65-yard rushing touchdown in Week 1 at Pittsburgh, a 14-yard rushing touchdown in Week 2 versus the Rams and a four-yard rushing touchdown against the Giants, McCaffrey became the first 49ers RB to score one-or-more rushing touchdowns in Weeks 1-3 since Frank Gore accomplished the feat in 2008.
  • WR Deebo Samuel﻿'s 129 yards mark his first 100-yard game of the season and the 11th of his career.
  • WR Ronnie Bell hauled in two receptions for 24 yards and a touchdown. He registered the first touchdown reception of his career on the first catch of his career, a nine-yard pass from QB ﻿Brock Purdy﻿.

49ers Celebrate Postgame Following 30-12 Win Over Giants 👏

View postgame photos from the San Francisco 49ers matchup vs. the New York Giants.

WR Ronnie Bell, S Talanoa Hufanga
1 / 23

WR Ronnie Bell, S Talanoa Hufanga

Austin Ginn/49ers
"Thursday Night Football" Crew, TE George Kittle
2 / 23

"Thursday Night Football" Crew, TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
New York Giants RB Matt Breida, FB Kyle Juszczyk
3 / 23

New York Giants RB Matt Breida, FB Kyle Juszczyk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
4 / 23

RB Christian McCaffrey

Austin Ginn/49ers
DL Clelin Ferrell, New York Giants S/ILB Isaiah Simmons
5 / 23

DL Clelin Ferrell, New York Giants S/ILB Isaiah Simmons

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE George Kittle
6 / 23

TE George Kittle

Austin Ginn/49ers
WR Ronnie Bell, S Talanoa Hufanga
7 / 23

WR Ronnie Bell, S Talanoa Hufanga

Kym Fortino/49ers
New York Giants K Graham Gano, FB Kyle Juszczyk
8 / 23

New York Giants K Graham Gano, FB Kyle Juszczyk

Austin Ginn/49ers
TE George Kittle
9 / 23

TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
New York Giants DL Leonard Williams, DL Arik Armstead
10 / 23

New York Giants DL Leonard Williams, DL Arik Armstead

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
New York Giants RB Saquon Barkley, DL Kevin Givens, S Ji'Ayir Brown, New York Giants ILB Cam Brown
11 / 23

New York Giants RB Saquon Barkley, DL Kevin Givens, S Ji'Ayir Brown, New York Giants ILB Cam Brown

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
12 / 23

TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Head Coach Kyle Shanahan
13 / 23

Head Coach Kyle Shanahan

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
2023 San Francisco 49ers
14 / 23

2023 San Francisco 49ers

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Oren Burks, DL Clelin Ferrell
15 / 23

LB Oren Burks, DL Clelin Ferrell

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DT Javon Kinlaw
16 / 23

DT Javon Kinlaw

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
17 / 23

RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Ronnie Bell
18 / 23

WR Ronnie Bell

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
New York Giants DL Leonard Williams, DL Arik Armstead
19 / 23

New York Giants DL Leonard Williams, DL Arik Armstead

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
New York Giants OL Kayvon Thibodeaux, LB Fred Warner
20 / 23

New York Giants OL Kayvon Thibodeaux, LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
New York Giants TE Daniel Bellinger, TE George Kittle, New York Giants TE Darren Waller
21 / 23

New York Giants TE Daniel Bellinger, TE George Kittle, New York Giants TE Darren Waller

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
22 / 23

TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
23 / 23

QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Defensive Highlights

  • The 49ers defense held the Giants to just 150 total yards, marking the fewest amount of yards allowed in a single game since December of 2017 against the Chicago Bears (147 yards).
  • The unit also held the Giants to 29 rushing yards on the evening, which is the fewest rushing yards the team has surrendered since they allowed 25 rushing yards in 2019 versus the Cincinnati Bengals in September of 2019.
  • Through the first three weeks of the season, San Francisco has held opponents to just 159 total rushing yards, the third-fewest in Weeks 1-3 by the team since 1970.
  • DL Nick Bosa registered three tackles and 1.0 sack of Giants QB Daniel Jones. The sack marked his first of the season and the 44th of his career. His 1.0 sack on the evening ties him with DL Aldon Smith for the sixth-most sacks in franchise history.
  • DL Javon Hargrave registered three tackles and 1.0 sack of Jones. The sack marked his second of the season and gave him 39.5 in his career.
  • S Talanoa Hufanga tallied one tackle and an interception of Jones. The interception marks his second of the season and the sixth of his career.

Special Teams Highlights

  • Kicker Jake Moody connected on all three of his field goal attempts from 28, 21 and 36 out and all three of his PATs. With three field goals made in each of the first three games of the season, Moody became the fourth kicker in NFL history and the first since 1997 to make three-or-more field goals in each of his first three career games.
  • With three PATs in Week 1 at Pittsburgh, three PATs Week 2 versus the Rams and three PATs this week against New York, Moody became the first kicker in NFL history to connect on three FGs and three PATs in each of his first three career games.

Related Content

news

49ers Roll to 2-0 With Win Over Rams; Stats and Facts from #SFvsLAR

Take a look at key stats from the San Francisco 49ers 2023 Week 2 matchup versus the Los Angeles Rams.
news

49ers Lock Down Win No. 1 of 2023; Stats and Facts from #SFvsPIT

Take a look at key stats from the San Francisco 49ers 2023 season opener versus the Pittsburgh Steelers. 
news

Stats and Facts from the First Half of #SFvsLV

Take a look at the San Francisco 49ers highlights from the first half of preseason Game 1 against the Las Vegas Raiders.
news

By the Numbers: the 49ers 2023 Schedule Breakdown

Take a look at the San Francisco 49ers 2023 schedule through statistics and fun facts.
news

Stats and Facts: Numbers that Define the 2023 Draft Class

Let's take a look at statistics the San Francisco 49ers draft class put up during their collegiate careers.
news

Stats and Facts from the 49ers Divisional Round Victory Over the Dallas Cowboys

Take a look at key stats from the San Francisco 49ers 19-12 win against the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC Divisional Round.
news

Stats and Facts from the 49ers Wild Card Victory Over the Seattle Seahawks

Take a look at key stats from the San Francisco 49ers 41-23 win against the Seattle Seahawks during Super Wild Card Weekend.
news

Stats and Facts From the 49ers 2022 Regular Season

Take a look at key stats from the San Francisco 49ers 2022 regular season.
news

49ers Sweep the NFC West; Stats and Facts From Week 18 Win vs. Cardinals

Take a look at key stats from the San Francisco 49ers Week 18 win against the Arizona Cardinals.
news

Stats and Facts from the 49ers New Year's Day Victory vs. Raiders

Take a look at key stats from the San Francisco 49ers Week 17 win against the Las Vegas Raiders.
news

Stats and Facts from the 49ers Week 16 Win vs. Washington Commanders

Take a look at key stats from the San Francisco 49ers Week 16 win against the Washington Commanders.
Advertising