What the 49ers and Giants Had to Say Following 'Thursday Night Football'

Sep 21, 2023 at 10:45 PM
The San Francisco 49ers defeated the New York Giants 30-12 in their first home game of the season on Thursday night. Here's what both teams had to say following the Week 3 contest:

Niners Liners

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan on QB Brock Purdy﻿'s performance in Week 3:

"I thought he settled down throughout it as the game went and ended up playing good enough for us to win... It definitely wasn't his best game but I think Brock played well. He definitely wasn't perfect, he missed a couple throws but he also made a couple of plays that I didn't think were there, so I was happy with him."

Shanahan on starting the season undefeated:

"That's the goal. I'm real happy to be 3-0 right now. It's really cool to do it after a Thursday night game. There's not many times in the NFL where you get to enjoy a win more than just that night. So, it's always cool when you can win on Thursdays. I told the guys if they want to win and have a weekend off you've got to earn it and those guys did. Now, they can sit back and relax a little bit and enjoy how these last three weeks have gone and be ready to go on Monday."

49ers quarterback Brock Purdy on his evaluation of the offense against the Giants:

"It felt like it was a little choppy at first. But once we got into a rhythm, we sort of saw what they were doing, at what point in the game they're going to start doing stuff, we had a good feel for it a couple of drives into the game. Once we got rolling, put some drives together and got in the red zone, we've just got to score. Obviously, the field goals and putting up points are great, but our standard is we want to score touchdowns when we get in the red zone."

49ers defensive lineman Nick Bosa on the D-line's pass rush:

"I think tonight all around as a unit was the best performance we've had together. Just winning rushes, everybody was really fast... But the interior, Arik Armstead﻿, Javon Kinlaw and Javon Hargrave had really good games today."

49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel on the 49ers offense throwing deep passes:

"It's something we worked on during camp... It's good to see a couple. First week we had Brandon Aiyuk and this week it was me. It's good to see us taking shots down the field."

49ers running back Christian McCaffrey on tying WR Jerry Rice's franchise record of scoring a touchdown in 12-straight games:

"That's a huge honor. Obviously, scoring touchdowns is a team thing. The O-line did a great job blocking, just had to hit the hole. But that's a huge honor to be mentioned with somebody like that."

49ers linebacker Fred Warner on the 49ers 3-0 start:

"Yeah, that's exactly how you draw it up, 3-0 to start. We talked about trying to get off to a faster start but nobody is satisfied though. I wouldn't say that. I think there's so much room for improvement, you can watch the tape and there's little things all over the place that every single guy can get better at. We've got a long way to go for the team we want to be going forward."

Giants Quotes

Giants head coach Brian Daboll on the team's Week 3 loss:

"That's a heck of a team. It usually comes down to making plays when you have an opportunity to make plays and they did a good job, I give them credit, that's a heck of a football team there... Give them credit they did a lot of good stuff. That's a good team."

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones on what went wrong for New York:

"We just didn't make enough plays. Obviously, that's a good defense going up against them and credit to them they played well, but we've got to convert a couple of those opportunities. When you play a good team like that you've got to be crisp, got to be clean and we didn't do that."

Giants linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux on defending the 49ers screen passes:

"That was good execution by them. We've just got to pick our game up and have situational awareness."

