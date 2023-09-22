What the 49ers and Giants Had to Say Following 'Thursday Night Football'

49ers quarterback Brock Purdy on his evaluation of the offense against the Giants:

"It felt like it was a little choppy at first. But once we got into a rhythm, we sort of saw what they were doing, at what point in the game they're going to start doing stuff, we had a good feel for it a couple of drives into the game. Once we got rolling, put some drives together and got in the red zone, we've just got to score. Obviously, the field goals and putting up points are great, but our standard is we want to score touchdowns when we get in the red zone."

49ers defensive lineman Nick Bosa on the D-line's pass rush:

"I think tonight all around as a unit was the best performance we've had together. Just winning rushes, everybody was really fast... But the interior, Arik Armstead﻿, Javon Kinlaw and Javon Hargrave had really good games today."

49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel on the 49ers offense throwing deep passes:

"It's something we worked on during camp... It's good to see a couple. First week we had Brandon Aiyuk and this week it was me. It's good to see us taking shots down the field."

49ers running back Christian McCaffrey on tying WR Jerry Rice's franchise record of scoring a touchdown in 12-straight games:

"That's a huge honor. Obviously, scoring touchdowns is a team thing. The O-line did a great job blocking, just had to hit the hole. But that's a huge honor to be mentioned with somebody like that."

49ers linebacker Fred Warner on the 49ers 3-0 start: