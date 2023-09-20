5 Things to Look Out for During the 49ers Latino Heritage Night Game

In the San Francisco 49ers home opener against the New York Giants, the team will celebrate Latino Heritage Month.

Each year, Americans observe National Latino Heritage Month from September 15th to October 15th by recognizing the histories, cultures and contributions of American citizens whose ancestors came from Spain, Mexico, the Caribbean and Central and South America. Under the primetime "Thursday Night Football" lights, the 49ers will commemorate Latino culture and history with special content and unique in-game activations.

"Our Latino Heritage Month activations celebrate the unique culture and people that are a part of the fabric of the 49er Faithful and of the Bay Area," 49ers chief marketing officer Alex Chang said. "Latino pride runs deep within our organization, from our players to our fan base to our staff. In fact, our Latino employee resource group, L.E.A.D., plays a key role in developing our Latino Heritage Month plan. We look forward to honoring the Latino community through game day activations, digital and social content, retail promotions, and more for all of the Faithful throughout the Bay Area and beyond."

Here's what to look for on Thursday's Latino Heritage Night game:

Digital Content

At the beginning of Latino Heritage Month, the 49ers released feature video "Latinos Unidos: Latinos United." The mini-film showcases the 49ers extensive multi-cultural Latino fanbase and features Latino players, influencers and 49ers staff. The story is narrated by acclaimed NFL Network Afro-Latino TV Host, MJ Acosta-Ruiz and includes the song "Cultura Urbana" by Honduran artist JWolfy. The video was produced exclusively by a Latino crew, including producers Sarina Soriano, Aaron Sarmiento, Joshua Pausanos and Matt Emmanuel.

Additionally, the 49ers are highlighting Latino voices on their podcast network. The team's first completely Spanish podcast, "El Podcast de Los Fieles" launched ahead of Week 1 and will be running throughout the 2023 season, Latino 49ers staff will be featured on "Inside the Oval" and NFL Network's Omar Ruiz is one of multiple Latino special guests to appear on "1st & 10." Fans can follow 49ers Spanish content throughout the season here.

Design

Latin culture-inspired designs will be displayed across the 49ers digital and social channels, on Levi's® Stadium video boards and in game entertainment elements on Thursday night. The 49ers Touchdown Team will carry sugar skull flags to lead the players out of the tunnel and wave the thematic designs after scoring plays. Field goal wraps and wall banners at the stadium will also include design honoring Latino culture.

Entertainment

Latino DJs Mario E and Tony Tone on the 49ers Amp Squad will play a variety of Latin music to pump up the Faithful during pregame and keep the party going throughout the contest. The National Anthem will be performed by Gabriela Sepúlveda, a singer-songwriter and actress of Mexican-Chilean descent who specializes in regional Mexican music. The 49ers Gold Rush performances will include Latin-inspired tracks and the game's halftime show will feature Mariachi Estelar and Ballet Folklorico Mexicano de Carlos Moreno.

Foghorn

A staple tradition carried out at Levi's® Stadium ahead of every 49ers home game is the sounding of the foghorn. 49ers special guests, players and alumni pull the foghorn before kickoff to get the team and the Faithful energized for the game. Offensive lineman Alfredo Gutierrez﻿, an international pathway player from Tijuana, Mexico, will have the honor of pulling the foghorn ahead of the Week 3 contest.

Merchandise

49ers Latino Heritage Month gear, including hats and flags, will be available at the Levi's® Stadium Team Store presented by Visa. The Team Store is open everyday from 11am until 5pm except Wednesdays and will only be open to ticket holders on event days.