49ers Sweep Season Series vs. Rams for Fourth-Consecutive Season

Team Highlights
- The 49ers improved to 77-69-3 overall against the Rams, including a 39-34-1 record on the road.
- San Francisco has won each of the past eight regular season meetings between the two teams, including the last three at SoFi Stadium.
- The 49ers swept the season series for the fourth-consecutive season.
- Head coach Kyle Shanahan improved to 9-3 in the regular season against the Rams.
Offensive Highlights
- Running back Christian McCaffrey registered 18 carries for 94 yards and one touchdown to go along with eight receptions for 55 yards and one touchdown. McCaffrey also completed a 34-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk.
- With a 34-yard touchdown pass, a nine-yard touchdown reception and a one-yard touchdown run, he became the fourth player in the NFL to register at least one passing, rushing and receiving touchdown in the same game in the NFL since 1970 and the first since Hall of Fame running back LaDainian Tomlinson.
Players With at Least One Passing, One Rushing and One Receiving Touchdown in a Single Game in the NFL, Since 1970
|Player
|Game
|Touchdowns
|RB Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers
|at Los Angeles Rams (10/30/22)
|1 Pass, 1 Rush, 1 Rec.
|RB LaDainian Tomlinson, San Diego Chargers
|at Oakland Raiders (10/16/05)
|1 Pass, 1 Rush, 1 Rec.
|WR David Patten, New England Patriots
|at Indianapolis Colts (10/21/01)
|1 Pass, 1 Rush, 2 Rec.
|RB Walter Payton, Chicago Bears
|vs. Minnesota Vikings (10/21/79)
|1 Pass, 1 Rush, 1 Rec.
- McCaffrey also became the only player in the Super Bowl Era to register at least one passing touchdown, one rushing touchdown and one receiving touchdown and 30-or-more passing yards, 30-or-more rushing yards and 30-or-more receiving yards in a single game.
- With 94 rushing yards and 55 receiving yards on the day, McCaffrey registered 50-or-more rushing yards and 50-or-more receiving yards in the same game for the 25th time in his career, the most in the NFL since he entered the league in 2017.
- With eight receptions on the day, McCaffrey has registered 400 receptions in his career, joining Hall of Fame running back Roger Craig (434 receptions) and New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (406 receptions) as the only running backs with 400-or-more receptions in their first six seasons in NFL history.
- McCaffrey has now registered 10 career games with at least one rushing touchdown and at least one receiving touchdown, joining Kamara as the only players to accomplish the feat in their first six seasons in NFL history. McCaffrey trails only former NFL running backs Marshall Faulk (15 games), Lenny Moore (12), Brian Westbrook (12) and Jim Brown (11) all-time.
- Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo completed 21-of-25 attempts (84.0%) for 235 yards and two touchdowns for a 132.5 passer rating.
- His 84.0 completion percentage is the fifth-highest in a single game in franchise history (minimum 20 attempts).
Highest Completion Percentage in a Single Game (Minimum 20 Attempts), Franchise History
|Player
|Game
|Percentage
|Steve Young
|vs. Detroit Lions (10/20/91)
|90.0%
|Steve Young
|vs. New Orleans Saints (9/14/97)
|85.7%
|John Brodie
|vs. Atlanta Falcons (9/29/68)
|85.0%
|Joe Montana
|vs. Atlanta Falcons (9/25/83)
|84.4%
|Jimmy Garoppolo
|at Los Angeles Rams (10/30/22)
|84.0%
- Wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk tallied six receptions for 81 yards and one touchdown. The touchdown reception marked Aiyuk's fourth of the season and the 14th of his career.
- Aiyuk has now registered six-or-more receptions and 80-or-more receiving yards in three-consecutive games.
- Tight end George Kittle registered three receptions for 39 yards and one touchdown, marking his second touchdown of the season and the 22nd of his career.
- Along with one receiving touchdown last week vs. Kansas City Chiefs (10/23/22), it marked the fourth time in Kittle's career that he's registered back-to-back games with at least one touchdown reception.
Special Teams Highlights
- Kicker Robbie Gould connected on a 29-yard field goal and his four PATs.
- With seven points on the day, Gould is now the 11th all-time point leader in NFL history. Gould is the only active player in the top 11.
Most Points Scored, NFL History
|Rank
|Player
|Points
|Years Active
|1.
|K Adam Vinatieri
|2,673
|1996-2019
|2.
|K Morten Andersen
|2,544
|1982-2007
|3.
|K Gary Anderson
|2,434
|1982-2004
|4.
|K Jason Hanson
|2,150
|1992-2012
|5.
|K John Carney
|2,062
|1988-2010
|6.
|K Matt Stover
|2,004
|1991-2009
|7.
|K/QB George Blanda
|2,002
|1949-1975
|8.
|K Jason Elam
|1,983
|1993-2009
|9.
|K John Kasay
|1,970
|1991-2011
|10.
|K Sebastian Janikowski
|1,913
|2000-2018
|11.
|K Robbie Gould
|1,879
|2005-present
Defensive Highlights
- Defensive lineman Nick Bosa registered three tackles and brought down Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford for an 11-yard sack, giving him 8.0 sacks on the season and 32.5 in his career, the ninth-most in franchise history.
- Bosa has now registered 8.0 sacks through the first eight games of a season, the most by a member of the 49ers through eight games since defensive lineman Bryant Young in 2005 (8.0 sacks).
- Linebacker Fred Warner registered 12 tackles, one pass defended and 1.0 sack, marking the sixth sack of his career and his fourth-career game with 10-or-more tackles and 1.0-or-more sacks.