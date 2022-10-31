What the 49ers and Rams Had to Say Following #SFvsLAR

Defensive lineman Nick Bosa on the key to the 49ers victory over the Rams:

"It just comes down to execution because we know each other too well. The intensity always starts off really hot and it's just a matter of who's going to stick with it through the tough times throughout the game. Today, when we were down, we stuck with it and they didn't and that's why we won."

Running back Christian McCaffrey on his touchdown pass to wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk:

"I was fired up. BA made a great play. That's a tough catch having to turn like that. I was super happy when he caught it because that was a tough catch. He made me look good, so I was fired up for it."

McCaffrey on what he's most happy about following his first win with the 49ers:

"The biggest thing is coming out with a win and playing in the second half like that too. I think the thing I'm most happy about is just this whole team welcoming me in with open arms... I'm just so proud to be a 49er and to help the team get a win today."

Linebacker Fred Warner on how the 49ers defense bounced back in the second half:

"Being down and coming into the half, we talked about it, rallied and made plays. We knew we needed this one bad. We have a Bye week and we didn't want to go down 3-5, so we came out and we took care of business."

Warner on the team's mindset heading into Sunday's contest:

"When your back is against the wall, how are you going to show up? How are you going to respond? Obviously, we responded the right way."

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo on McCaffrey's performance in Week 8:

"He made some nice plays for us, run game and pass game on the touchdowns, that's being a football player... We've been trying to emphasize that on offense, just being a football player, being in the moment and I thought he did a really good job."

Garoppolo on his mindset heading into the matchup:

"We've got a lot of playmakers in there. You've just got to get the ball in their hands and that's what I was trying to do today."

Garoppolo on how the 49ers entered the second half of the game:

"We calmed down, settled into our game plan, guys just stuck with it and I think the results speak for themselves."

Garoppolo on if 49ers fans in the stands had an impact on the game: