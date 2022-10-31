What the 49ers and Rams Had to Say Following #SFvsLAR

The San Francisco 49ers defeated the Los Angeles Rams 31-14 in the Week 8 matchup at SoFi Stadium. Here's what the teams had to say following the contest:
Niners Liners
Head coach Kyle Shanahan on running back Christian McCaffrey's triple-touchdown game:
"Everyone knows how good of a player he is. I just like how consistent he is, he's under control and he's a very smart player. Even though he makes a lot of plays, it's the consistency of how he plays his game. He's a great guy to have."
Shanahan on what stood out to him in Sunday's game:
"There were times in that game where it looked like things would go the wrong way. But no one really wavered, the team felt the same at halftime as it did at the beginning... I really felt today more than anything that not one thing really stuck out in terms of if it was offense, defense or special teams. There's not, to me, really one player that was above the rest. I'm really happy and proud of the team today. It was all three phases, all the players. We needed everybody and everyone had their part."
Shanahan on the Faithful packing out SoFi Stadium:
"It was the same as usual... There was definitely more red and that only got stronger throughout the game. It always confuses me a little bit when you're on the road and I don't see a play or something and I hear a cheer because I'm always confused what the cheer is for. But as the game started going, it definitely started feeling like we were at home."
Defensive lineman Nick Bosa on the key to the 49ers victory over the Rams:
"It just comes down to execution because we know each other too well. The intensity always starts off really hot and it's just a matter of who's going to stick with it through the tough times throughout the game. Today, when we were down, we stuck with it and they didn't and that's why we won."
Running back Christian McCaffrey on his touchdown pass to wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk:
"I was fired up. BA made a great play. That's a tough catch having to turn like that. I was super happy when he caught it because that was a tough catch. He made me look good, so I was fired up for it."
McCaffrey on what he's most happy about following his first win with the 49ers:
"The biggest thing is coming out with a win and playing in the second half like that too. I think the thing I'm most happy about is just this whole team welcoming me in with open arms... I'm just so proud to be a 49er and to help the team get a win today."
Linebacker Fred Warner on how the 49ers defense bounced back in the second half:
"Being down and coming into the half, we talked about it, rallied and made plays. We knew we needed this one bad. We have a Bye week and we didn't want to go down 3-5, so we came out and we took care of business."
Warner on the team's mindset heading into Sunday's contest:
"When your back is against the wall, how are you going to show up? How are you going to respond? Obviously, we responded the right way."
Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo on McCaffrey's performance in Week 8:
"He made some nice plays for us, run game and pass game on the touchdowns, that's being a football player... We've been trying to emphasize that on offense, just being a football player, being in the moment and I thought he did a really good job."
Garoppolo on his mindset heading into the matchup:
"We've got a lot of playmakers in there. You've just got to get the ball in their hands and that's what I was trying to do today."
Garoppolo on how the 49ers entered the second half of the game:
"We calmed down, settled into our game plan, guys just stuck with it and I think the results speak for themselves."
Garoppolo on if 49ers fans in the stands had an impact on the game:
"Always. You can feel that in the pregame, just our fans were out there early and often. They were there screaming and you can feel it. That's an energy we feed off of and we've got to give them the energy to get loud, we've got to make some plays, but once we got them going our fans are like no other. The Faithful, they get loud."
Rams Quotes
Rams head coach Sean McVay on his takeaway from the Rams loss to the 49ers:
"They outplayed us. It doesn't have anything to do with the history, they outplayed us in the second half. We didn't make enough plays and there are things that we can all do collectively to be a better part of it, but that's pretty much as plain and simple as it gets in my opinion."
McVay on the 49ers pass rush:
"If you give them opportunities to be able to rush the passer, that's tough. It didn't look good when they did get those chances."
Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford on how the game changed at the half:
"We didn't have any momentum in the second half, there's no question about that."