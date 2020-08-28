49ers Ramp Up Practice Inside Levi's® Stadium, Defense Continues to Dominate; Observations from 49ers Training Camp - Aug. 28

Aug 28, 2020 at 03:41 PM
Keiana Martin

The 49ers saw the closest thing to a game simulation on Friday as the team switched locale and held training camp practice inside of Levi's® Stadium. It was the team's first time taking the field inside of the stadium since being crowned NFC Champions back in January. The session was similar to their practices over the last two weeks, however, the team put an emphasis on game scenarios in preparation for Week 1. Here are a few observations from the amplified session:

Practice Recap

- Solomon Thomas made several standout plays on Friday beginning with 1-on-1's. The defensive lineman quickly beat his man on a swim move to the quarterback. He also notched two "would-be" sacks against the first-team offense.

"He had a heck of an offseason putting on some weight," Kyle Shanahan said. "It showed in the run and pass game throughout this whole camp. What people have been saying about him is true. I'm real happy for him because he's earning it and deserves it."

- Javon Kinlaw registered a run stop and a quarterback pressure against Jimmy Garoppolo﻿.

- On the first-team offense's opening drive of the day, Raheem Mostert took the handoff and dodged several defenders en route to a 19-yard touchdown.

- Nick Mullens connected with tight end Chase Harrell for a 20-yard pick up with Arik Armstead in the quarterback's face.

- On the following play, Armstead registered a run stop against Tevin Coleman for a loss of a yard.

- Kevin Givens registered a "would-be" sack against Mullens on the ensuing play, ending the offense's drive.

- Kerry Hyder Jr.  and Kentavius Street also recorded "would-be" sacks on the day.

- On play action, Garoppolo connected with Dante Pettis for a 17-yard gain with Richard Sherman in coverage. He had another 13-yard reception from the quarterback later in the session.

- Jaquiski Tartt broke up a pass intended for Jordan Reed at the goal line to bring up a third down.

- On the following play, with :13 seconds on the clock, Garoppolo connected with the tight end in the front of the end zone for the score with Tartt in coverage. Reed caught four passes during the session, including his score.

- Linebacker Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles notched multiple run stops. Darrion Daniels also sniffed out a run for a loss of three yards.

- Tavon Austin saw a number of targets during the session. His most impressive was a 38-yard wide open touchdown on a pass from C.J. Beathard on 3rd-and-8.

- D.J. Jones notched a quarterback pressure against Mullens.

- A pass from Mullens bounced off the hands of Jauan Jennings and landed right into the arms of safety Jared Mayden﻿.

- Kwon Alexander broke up a pass along the left sideline intended for Charlie Woerner﻿.

- Jason Verrett finished off the day with two impressive PBUs. On the first, the corner broke up a deep pass from Beathard intended for recently signed wideout River Cracraft﻿. The second came on a pass over the middle intended for Reed on a fourth down attempt.

Odds and Ends

- Shanahan is hopeful the 49ers can get Ronald Blair III back by Week 1 of the regular season. Blair III makes his return following an ACL injury suffered back in Week 10. Since, the defensive lineman has been seen conditioning on the sidelines through camp.

"We'll probably get some more clarity on that over the next week, because I want to make sure we give him a practice before he would come out there," Shanahan said. "But we're getting close to being able to make a decision on that."

- Fred Warner had a light day of practice today as the head coach said the goal was to protect the linebacker from himself.

"Fred is as consistent of a player as we've had. He only goes one speed," Shanahan said. "We think Fred's ready to play. We still want to keep him going and keep him ready to play. So, I know we're not putting him on ice till Week 1, but I think it helped other guys get more reps today than with Fred out there."

