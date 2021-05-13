49ers Sign 10 Rookies

Draft Pick Player Bios

Aaron Banks (6-5, 325) was selected by the 49ers in the second round (48th overall) of this year's NFL Draft out of Notre Dame. He appeared in 38 games (31 starts) in four years (2017-20) at Notre Dame. As a senior in 2020, he started all 12 games, including an appearance in the CFP Semifinal and was named First-Team AFCA All-America and Associated Press First-Team All-America. He started all 13 games as a junior in 2019 and helped the Irish rank 13th nationally in scoring offense after playing in all 13 games (six starts) as a sophomore in 2018. He did not see game action as a freshman in 2017.

A 23-year-old native of El Cerrito, CA, Banks attended El Cerrito (CA) High School.

Jaylon Moore (6-4, 311) was the first of three fifth-round draft picks (155th overall) selected by the 49ers in this year's draft out of Western Michigan. He appeared in 36 games (26 starts) in five years (2016-20) at Western Michigan. Moore played in all six games as a redshirt senior in 2020 and blocked for a WMU offense that ranked fourth in the MAC in yards per game (479.7). He started all 13 games in 2019 and helped the Broncos finish with a top-three MAC ranking in total offensive yards per game (445.7). In 2018, he started all 13 games and was part of an offensive line that allowed the second-fewest sacks allowed per game (1.54 average) in the MAC. He appeared in five games in 2017 as a redshirt freshman and did not see game action in 2016.

A 23-year-old native of Detroit, MI, Moore attended Consortium College Prep (Detroit, MI).

Deommodore Lenoir (5-10, 200) was the second of three fifth-round draft picks (172nd overall) selected by the 49ers in this year's draft out of Oregon. He appeared in 47 games (34 starts) in four years (2017-20) at Oregon and recorded 154 tackles, 27 passes defensed, six interceptions, 4.0 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. As a senior in 2020, he started all seven games and recorded 30 tackles, one interception, one pass defensed and one forced fumble and was named Associated Press Second-Team All-Pac-12. He started all 14 games in 2019 and registered 47 tackles, eight passes defensed, 2.5 tackles for loss, one interception, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery and was named Associated Press Second-Team All-Pac-12. As a sophomore in 2018, he started all 13 games and recorded 52 tackles, 12 passes defensed and three interceptions. In 2017, he recorded 25 tackles, six passes defensed, 1.5 tackles for loss and one interception.

A 21-year-old native of Los Angeles, CA, Lenoir attended Salesian (Los Angeles, CA) High School.

Talanoa Hufanga (6-0, 200) was the third of three fifth-round draft picks (180th overall) selected by the 49ers in this year's draft out of Southern California. He appeared in 24 (21 starts) games in three years (2018-20) at USC and recorded 203 tackles, 16.5 tackles for loss, 12 passes defensed, 6.5 sacks, four interceptions and four forced fumbles. As a junior in 2020, he started all six games and registered 62 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, five passes defensed, four interceptions, 3.0 sacks and two forced fumbles. He started all 10 games in which he appeared as a sophomore in 2019 and recorded 90 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, three passes defensed and two forced fumbles. As a freshman in 2018, he appeared in eight games (five starts) and hauled in 51 tackles, four passes defensed, and 3.5 tackles for loss.

A 21-year-old native of Corvallis, OR, Hufanga attended Crescent Valley (Corvallis, OR) High School.

Elijah Mitchell (5-10, 200) was selected by the 49ers in the sixth round (194th overall) of this year's NFL Draft out of Louisiana. He appeared in 42 games (25 starts) in four years (2017-20) at Louisiana and recorded 527 carries for 3,267 yards and 41 touchdowns to go along with 49 receptions for 597 yards and five touchdowns. As a senior in 2020, he appeared in 10 games (nine starts) and recorded 141 carries for 878 yards and eight touchdowns and one reception for 153 yards and earned First-Team All-Sun Belt Conference honors. He appeared in all 14 games (three starts) as a junior in 2019 and registered 198 rushes for a career-high 1,147 yards and 16 touchdowns to go along with 10 receptions for 70 yards and one touchdown and was named First-Team All-Louisiana. He started all 13 games as a sophomore in 2018 and recorded 985 rushing yards on 146 carries and 13 touchdowns and 20 receptions for 349 yards and three touchdowns. As a freshman in 2017, he appeared in five games and rushed 42 times for 257 yards and four touchdowns and added three receptions for 25 yards and one touchdown through the air.