Stats and Facts: 49ers Hand Rams First-ever Home Loss at SoFi Stadium

Nov 30, 2020 at 08:51 AM
Keiana Martin

Senior Reporter

The San Francisco 49ers get their second-straight sweep in back-to-back seasons against the Los Angeles Rams following the 23-20 victory in Week 12. The 49ers win marked the Rams first home loss at SoFi Stadium. Here are a few notes and stats from the 49ers divisional win.

Team Notes

  • San Francisco improved to 5-6 on the season.
  • The 49ers improved to 73-67-3 overall against the Rams, including a 37-33-1 record on the road.
  • The 49ers have won their first contest at SoFi Stadium.
  • San Francisco is now 2-2 against the NFC West this season.
  • The 49ers are now 4-2 on the road in 2020.
  • The 49ers second-consecutive season sweep against the Rams is their first time doing so in consecutive seasons since 2008-09.

Defensive Notes

  • The 49ers defense registered four takeaways (two fumble recoveries and two interceptions), marking the second time this season the team had four takeways in a game (at New England Patriots – four interceptions).
  • San Francisco's three takeaways in the first half (two fumble recoveries and one interception) are the most by the team in the first half of a game since Oct. 2019 against the Cleveland Browns (two interceptions and one fumble recovery).
  • The two fumble recoveries in the first half are the most in the first half of a game by the 49ers since Sept. 2012 at the New York Jets (2).

Player Notes

Richard Sherman

  • Making his first return to action since Week 1, Sherman intercepted Rams quarterback Jared Goff for a 19-yard return, marking his first interception of the season and 36th of his career.
  • Sherman's 36 interceptions are the most among active players since 2011.

Raheem Mostert

  • Making his first return to action since Week 6, Mostert registered 16 carries for 43 yards, including an 8-yard touchdown run, his second touchdown of the season and 11th of his career.

Deebo Samuel

  • Making his first return to action since Week 7, Samuel finished the game with a career-high 11 receptions for 133 yards, marking his first 100-yard game of the season and fourth of his career.
  • According to Pro Football Focus, 83 of his 133 yards occurred after contact, the most by a receiver in a game this season.

Javon Kinlaw

  • Kinlaw intercepted Goff and returned it 27 yards for a touchdown, marking his first-career interception and first-career touchdown.
  • His interception returned for a touchdown is the first by a 49ers defensive lineman since defensive tackle Ray McDonald (at Carolina Panthers - Oct. 2010)
  • Kinlaw's interception returned for a touchdown is also the first interception returned for a touchdown by a 49ers rookie since cornerback Dontae Johnson﻿ in 2014 at St. Louis Rams.

Kerry Hyder Jr. 

  • Hyder Jr. finished with four tackles, 2.0 sacks and one fumble recovery on the day.
  • Hyder extended his team lead in sacks to 7.5 on the season and now has 17.5 in his career.
  • His 2.0 sacks tied his career-high and marked his third-career multi-sack game.
  • Hyder has registered at least 0.5 sack in seven of the team's 11 games this season.
  • He also recovered a Goff fumble, his first fumble recovery of the season and third of his career.

Jimmie Ward

  • Ward registered a pair of forced fumbles in the first half, knocking the ball loose from Rams running back Malcolm Brown and Goff. The two forced fumbles were the first of his career.

Kevin Givens

  • Givens recovered Ward's forced fumble, marking the first fumble recovery of his career.

Robbie Gould

  • With :04 seconds remaining in the game, Gould knocked in a 42-yard field goal to give the 49ers a 23-20 victory.
  • Throughout his 15-year career, Gould has connected on 16 game-winning field goals in the regular season, with six coming as a member of the 49ers.
  • His game-winning field goal was the first for Gould since Week 16 of the 2019 season against the Rams (W, 34-31).

