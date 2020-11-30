Stats and Facts: 49ers Hand Rams First-ever Home Loss at SoFi Stadium

The San Francisco 49ers get their second-straight sweep in back-to-back seasons against the Los Angeles Rams following the 23-20 victory in Week 12. The 49ers win marked the Rams first home loss at SoFi Stadium. Here are a few notes and stats from the 49ers divisional win.
Team Notes
- San Francisco improved to 5-6 on the season.
- The 49ers improved to 73-67-3 overall against the Rams, including a 37-33-1 record on the road.
- The 49ers have won their first contest at SoFi Stadium.
- San Francisco is now 2-2 against the NFC West this season.
- The 49ers are now 4-2 on the road in 2020.
- The 49ers second-consecutive season sweep against the Rams is their first time doing so in consecutive seasons since 2008-09.
Defensive Notes
- The 49ers defense registered four takeaways (two fumble recoveries and two interceptions), marking the second time this season the team had four takeways in a game (at New England Patriots – four interceptions).
- San Francisco's three takeaways in the first half (two fumble recoveries and one interception) are the most by the team in the first half of a game since Oct. 2019 against the Cleveland Browns (two interceptions and one fumble recovery).
- The two fumble recoveries in the first half are the most in the first half of a game by the 49ers since Sept. 2012 at the New York Jets (2).
Player Notes
- Making his first return to action since Week 1, Sherman intercepted Rams quarterback Jared Goff for a 19-yard return, marking his first interception of the season and 36th of his career.
- Sherman's 36 interceptions are the most among active players since 2011.
- Making his first return to action since Week 6, Mostert registered 16 carries for 43 yards, including an 8-yard touchdown run, his second touchdown of the season and 11th of his career.
- Making his first return to action since Week 7, Samuel finished the game with a career-high 11 receptions for 133 yards, marking his first 100-yard game of the season and fourth of his career.
- According to Pro Football Focus, 83 of his 133 yards occurred after contact, the most by a receiver in a game this season.
- Kinlaw intercepted Goff and returned it 27 yards for a touchdown, marking his first-career interception and first-career touchdown.
- His interception returned for a touchdown is the first by a 49ers defensive lineman since defensive tackle Ray McDonald (at Carolina Panthers - Oct. 2010)
- Kinlaw's interception returned for a touchdown is also the first interception returned for a touchdown by a 49ers rookie since cornerback Dontae Johnson in 2014 at St. Louis Rams.
- Hyder Jr. finished with four tackles, 2.0 sacks and one fumble recovery on the day.
- Hyder extended his team lead in sacks to 7.5 on the season and now has 17.5 in his career.
- His 2.0 sacks tied his career-high and marked his third-career multi-sack game.
- Hyder has registered at least 0.5 sack in seven of the team's 11 games this season.
- He also recovered a Goff fumble, his first fumble recovery of the season and third of his career.
- Ward registered a pair of forced fumbles in the first half, knocking the ball loose from Rams running back Malcolm Brown and Goff. The two forced fumbles were the first of his career.
- Givens recovered Ward's forced fumble, marking the first fumble recovery of his career.
- With :04 seconds remaining in the game, Gould knocked in a 42-yard field goal to give the 49ers a 23-20 victory.
- Throughout his 15-year career, Gould has connected on 16 game-winning field goals in the regular season, with six coming as a member of the 49ers.
- His game-winning field goal was the first for Gould since Week 16 of the 2019 season against the Rams (W, 34-31).