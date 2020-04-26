49ers Morning Report: Five Players Selected in the Draft, Joe Staley Retires, San Francisco Acquires Trent Williams

49ers Acquire T Trent Williams

The San Francisco 49ers announced that they have acquired seven-time Pro Bowl offensive tackle Trent Williams from the Washington Redskins in exchange for a fifth-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft and a third-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Williams was originally drafted by Washington fourth overall in the 2010 NFL Draft. During his 10 years with the Redskins, the offensive tackle appeared in 120 games (119 starts) and started two postseason contests. Williams was selected to seven-straight Pro Bowls (2013-19) and earned second-team AP All-Pro honors following the 2015 season.