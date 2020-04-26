Sunday, Apr 26, 2020 07:00 AM

49ers Morning Report: Five Players Selected in the Draft, Joe Staley Retires, San Francisco Acquires Trent Williams

Happy Sunday Faithful,

Here are your top storylines for Sunday, April 26.

49ers Draft Javon Kinlaw, Brandon Aiyuk, Colton McKivitz, Charlie Woerner and Jauan Jennings

John Lynch and Co. selected five players in the 2020 NFL Draft. For videos of each player receiving their draft call from Lynch, Kyle Shanahan and Jed York, 1-on-1 interviews, galleries, player bios and more, go to 49ers.com/draft.

Joe Staley Announces Retirement

The 49ers announced Joe Staley, a three-time All-Pro and six-time Pro Bowl selection, retired from the National Football League. Spending all 13 years of his career in San Francisco, Staley started all 181 regular season games in which he appeared, as well as all 11 postseason contests, including two Super Bowls. Before Staley moved into the next chapter of his life to focus on his daughters, he looked back to thank his family, teammates, coaches and the Faithful in a heartfelt letter.

49ers Acquire T Trent Williams

The San Francisco 49ers announced that they have acquired seven-time Pro Bowl offensive tackle Trent Williams from the Washington Redskins in exchange for a fifth-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft and a third-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Williams was originally drafted by Washington fourth overall in the 2010 NFL Draft. During his 10 years with the Redskins, the offensive tackle appeared in 120 games (119 starts) and started two postseason contests. Williams was selected to seven-straight Pro Bowls (2013-19) and earned second-team AP All-Pro honors following the 2015 season.

