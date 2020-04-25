Full List of San Francisco 49ers 2020 NFL Draft Picks

The San francisco 49ers selected five players in the 2020 NFL Draft. Below is a list of the 49ers draft selections and trades.
Here's the rundown of the 49ers 2020 draft:
Round 1: 14th Overall (from Buccaneers) - DT Javon Kinlaw, South Carolina
Kinlaw (6-foot-6, 310 pounds) joins a star-studded 49ers defensive line alongside Nick Bosa, Arik Armstead and Dee Ford. Kinlaw earned first-team Associated Press All-America and first-team All-SEC honors as a senior following a dominant 2019 season. The defensive lineman had 35 tackles and six sacks in 12 starts.
Round 1: 25th Overall (from Vikings) - WR Brandon Aiyuk, Arizona State
After trading up five picks with the Minnesota Vikings, the 49ers selected wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk from Arizona State. The 6-foot, 205-pound receiver garnered third-team Associated Press All-American and first-team All-Pac-12 honors in 2019 after leading the Sun Devils with 65 receptions for 1,192 yards and eight scores. He was also one of the top two-duty returners in the country taking 14 punt returns for 226 yards (16.1 average) and one score, and 14 kick returns for 446 yards (31.9 average).
Round 5: 153rd Overall (from Dolphins) - OL Colton McKivitz, West Virginia
After a trade that sent Matt Breida to the Miami Dolphins, the 49ers selected McKivitz to add to their offensive line depth. McKivitz started all 12 games in 2019, all at left tackle, one of three Mountaineer offensive players to start every game. McKivitz saw action on 792 of West Virginia's 801 offensive snaps. He ranked No. 2 in the Big 12 for highest pass blocking grade (83.0) as a senior.
Round 6: 190th Overall (from Eagles) - TE Charlie Woerner, Georgia
The 49ers moved up in the sixth round in a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles that also saw Marquise Goodwin join the Eagles. With the pick acquired from Philadelphia, the 49ers selected versatile tight end Charlie Woerner. He had 34 catches and one touchdown during his career at Georgia.
Round 7: 217th Overall (from Lions) - WR Jauan Jennings, Tennessee
With the team's last selection in the 2020 NFL Draft, the 49ers selected wide receiver Juan Jennings. The Tennessee product capped off his career as one of the top receivers in program history, finishing fifth all-time at UT in receptions (146), fourth in receiving yards (2,153) and tied-for-fifth in touchdown receptions (18).
TRADES
- The 49ers traded Marquise Goodwin and pick No. 210 to the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for pick No. 190. (April 25, 2020).
- The 49ers traded Matt Breida to the Miami Dolphins in exchange for pick No. 153. (April 25, 2020).
- The 49ers traded pick No. 156 and a 2021 third round draft picks to the Washington Redskins in exchange for T Trent Williams. (April 25, 2020).
- The 49ers traded picks No. 31, 117 and 176 to the Minnesota Vikings for pick No. 25. (April 23, 2020).
- The 49ers traded picks No. 13 and 245 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for picks No. 14 and 117. (April 23, 2020).
- The 49ers traded defensive lineman DeForest Buckner to the Indianapolis Colts for pick No. 13 (March 18, 2020).
- Th 49ers traded picks No. 95 and 137 to the Denver Broncos in exchange for wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders and pick No. 156 (October 22, 2019).
- The 49ers traded pick No. 63 to the Kansas City Chiefs in exchange for defensive lineman Dee Ford (March 13, 2019).
- The 49ers traded linebacker Eli Harold to the Detroit Lions for pick No. 217 (August 23, 2018).