Full List of San Francisco 49ers 2020 NFL Draft Picks

After trading up five picks with the Minnesota Vikings, the 49ers selected wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk from Arizona State. The 6-foot, 205-pound receiver garnered third-team Associated Press All-American and first-team All-Pac-12 honors in 2019 after leading the Sun Devils with 65 receptions for 1,192 yards and eight scores. He was also one of the top two-duty returners in the country taking 14 punt returns for 226 yards (16.1 average) and one score, and 14 kick returns for 446 yards (31.9 average).