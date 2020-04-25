Saturday, Apr 25, 2020 10:00 AM

49ers Acquire T Trent Williams

SF.png
49ers Staff

The San Francisco 49ers announced on Saturday they have acquired seven-time Pro Bowl T Trent Williams from the Washington Redskins in exchange for a fifth-round pick (156th overall) in the 2020 NFL Draft and a third-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Williams must pass a physical for the trade to be executed.

Williams (6-5, 320) was originally drafted by Washington fourth overall in the 2010 NFL Draft. During his 10 years with the Redskins (2010-19), he appeared in 120 games (119 starts) and started two postseason contests. Williams was selected to seven-straight Pro Bowls (2013-19) and earned Second-Team AP All-Pro honors following the 2015 season. Williams played for 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan during each of his first four NFL seasons (2010-13), when Shanahan served as Washington's offensive coordinator.

Off the field, Williams has served as an ambassador for the American Diabetes Association since 2014, helping to raise awareness after having lost his grandfather, John L. Hawkins, to Type 2 diabetes as a child.

A 31-year-old native of Longview, TX, Williams attended the University of Oklahoma where he appeared in 50 games (39 starts) on the offensive line. With the Sooners, he was named First-Team All-America as a senior in 2009, Third-Team All-America as a junior in 2008 and Second-Team Freshman All-America in 2006.

