Shanahan Shares Updates on 49ers Injuries Ahead of #SFvsMIN

As the San Francisco 49ers make their way through the preseason, head coach Kyle Shanahan has been cautious about keeping his players safe before Week 1 of the regular season. While navigating the irregular training camp schedule, a few players are set to miss time due to injury.
"It's kind of been bothersome to me," Shanahan said on Monday. "I think (the hamstring strain injuries) all come after our days off. I think it's been a real challenge of this camp, more than any we've been in with just how it's spaced out with these games and our day off rules and to really get in a groove for guys, once you get about two days in, they're getting a day off, sometimes two days off. So I think our biggest challenge has been these off days and how to come back from them."
Here is a list of San Francisco's most recent injury updates:
Activated
- TE Charlie Woerner (abdomen): The 49ers activated Woerner from the PUP list on Sunday, August 14th.
Questionable
- DB Jimmie Ward (hamstring): Shanahan said on Monday that Ward suffered a "pretty bad" hamstring injury during Sunday's practice and there's a chance he'll miss Week 1 of the regular season.
- DT Hassan Ridgeway (quadriceps): Shanahan said on Monday that he hopes to get Ridgeway "back in practice soon," in the next couple days or by the team's preseason Week 2 game against the Minnesota Vikings.
- OT Daniel Brunskill (hamstring): During the team's preseason contest against the Packers, Brunskill suffered a hamstring strain and will miss a few weeks of the preseason schedule.
- OT Mike McGlinchey (knee): While playing against the Packers, McGlinchey suffered "slight irritation in his knee," per Shanahan. The offensive lineman will be sidelined for the team's practices.
- LB Curtis Robinson (groin): Robinson suffered a groin strain against Green Bay. "He'll most likely miss this week," Shanahan said on Saturday.
- DL Drake Jackson (shoulder): Jackson left the Packers game late in the second quarter with a shoulder injury, however, was a full participant in Sunday's practice.
- WR Danny Gray (hip, back): On Saturday, Shanahan mentioned that Gray will miss a few days of practice due to hip and back soreness, but "should be good when we get to Minnesota."
- CB Dontae Johnson (rib): Johnson left the Packers game in the fourth quarter with a rib injury. On Saturday, Shanahan announced that the cornerback will be week-to-week with a "ribs, cartilage fracture."
- CB Charvarius Ward (hamstring): Suffering a soft tissue injury during training camp practices, Ward will miss the next week of action at minimum.
- DL Arik Armstead (knee): In the first week of the team's training camp practices, Shanahan announced that Armstead could miss a few weeks due to a knee sprain. There is a possibility that the defensive lineman could return for joint practices with Minnesota.
- CB Emmanuel Moseley (hamstring): Moseley missed the team's past two practices this week due to a hamstring strain. Shanahan said on Monday that he hopes to get Moseley "back in practice soon."
- RB Elijah Mitchell (hamstring): Suffering a soft tissue injury during training camp practices, Mitchell will miss the next week of action at minimum.
Out
- CB Jason Verrett (knee): Verrett was placed on the team's Active/Physically Unable to Perform list on July 27th. On Monday, Shanahan said that he's "not going to let him go (practice) until he is more than ready to go" and that the team will monitor Verrett over the next two weeks.
- DL Kalia Davis (knee): Davis was placed on the Active/Non-Football Injury list on July 27th.
Injured Reserve
- TE Jordan Matthews (knee): The team placed Matthews on the Injured Reserve list on August 4th.
- DL Maurice Hurst (bicep): The team placed Hurst on the Injured Reserve list on August 1st after he tore his bicep during a training camp practice.