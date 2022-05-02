49ers Foundation Launches Team-Branded California License Plates

The San Francisco 49ers and the 49ers Foundation today announced the creation of specialty 49ers-branded California license plates in partnership with the California Natural Resources Agency (CNRA). Proceeds from the plates will benefit the CNRA and their efforts to steward California's natural resources and expand access to outdoor recreational spaces for all Californians. To reserve a specialty 49ers license plate, Faithful can visit 49ersplates.com.

In addition to funding targeted investments in state natural, historical and cultural resources, a portion of funds collected will also support the 49ers Foundation's mission of harnessing the game of football to educate and empower Bay Area youth through direct programs 49ers EDU and 49ers PREP, and beneficiaries throughout the region.

"Although the 49ers Foundation operates out of Levi's® Stadium in Santa Clara, our goal is to benefit youth far beyond just the Bay Area," said 49ers Foundation Executive Director Justin Prettyman. "Part of that goal is ensuring that youth lead healthy lifestyles and have access to California's world-renowned outdoor spaces for generations to come. We are thrilled to partner with the California Natural Resources Agency and can't wait to see how far the Faithful travels with their 49ers license plates."

Official San Francisco 49ers California license plates feature the historic SF oval and a red, gold and white trim reminiscent of the pant stripes on 49ers standard home and away uniforms. Amongst these design elements representing the oldest professional sports team in the Bay Area, the license plate reads "Faithful to State Parks" in support of California's 280 treasured state parks.

Fans can show how they are Faithful to The Bay by choosing a sequential or personalized license plate for their car, truck, trailer or motorcycle. All plates must be for a California registered vehicle.

"Helping more Californians get outdoors and into our parks is a key goal of our Outdoors for All initiative," said California Secretary of Natural Resources Wade Crowfoot. "I'm so excited that the 49ers Foundation is now offering specialty license plates so 49ers fans can show their team pride and support our open spaces for all to enjoy."