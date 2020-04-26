Why the 49ers Selected Each Pick in the 2020 NFL Draft

With Williams and Mike McGlinchey as the 49ers projected book ends, where does that leave McKivitz? According to Pro Football Focus , McKivitz took a handful of snaps at right guard his junior year with the Mountaineers, a position that could be a battle heading into 2020. Furthermore, the 49ers dealt with a number of injuries along the offensive line in 2019. McKivitz' versatility could benefit San Francisco as a backup plan in case of any injuries along the offensive line.

"Let me just say that we have our Plan B's and we have people who we think are candidates," Shanahan said. "We also think if it didn't work out in the Draft or with Trent, we think Shon Coleman, we think Daniel Brunskill, we think Justin Skule, we have candidates and Colton's another one. So, you add guys who can be possibilities to get to the position as an NFL player, and he's one of them. We're excited about him. We also like that if we don't need him there or wherever we need him best, we do think he has the ability to play the other four positions too. That's what we liked about him."