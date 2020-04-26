Why the 49ers Selected Each Pick in the 2020 NFL Draft

Despite no picks in Day 2, it was a fairly busy draft for the San Francisco 49ers. In fact, San Francisco traded all seven of their original 2020 draft picks over the course of the three-day event. The 49ers came out of the weekend with five drafted rookies as well as an All-Pro, Pro Bowl left tackle.
Here are details on each of the 49ers additions throughout the draft weekend with explanations from John Lynch and Kyle Shanahan on each player's fit in San Francisco.
Round 1; 14th Overall (from Tampa Bay via draft day trade): DT Javon Kinlaw, South Carolina
With the departure of DeForest Buckner, the 49ers continued to build their front by adding one of the draft's top interior defensive linemen in Kinlaw. The 6-5, 324-pound defensive lineman was named a first-team All-American after posting six sacks and six tackles for a loss in 12 games with the Gamecocks in 2019.
For the fifth time in six-consecutive drafts, the 49ers have continued to invest in first round talent on a defensive line that finished the 2019 season with 48 sacks, tied for fifth-best in the league.
"Kyle and I came together (and) one of the things that we really believed in is that (a good defensive line is) an equalizer in a football league where everything's set up for offenses to be successful," Lynch said at the close of Day 1. "One of the ways you can equalize the equation is to get after and knock down the passer. We built a pretty good unit there and we wanted to keep that strong. We thought he was a great fit for that."
Round 1; 25th Overall (from Minnesota via draft day trade): WR Brandon Aiyuk, Arizona State
Shanahan felt strongly about Aiyuk in the first round of the draft. So much so, he was willing to grab the receiver with the 13th-overall pick had Kinlaw been off the board. Aiyuk was a one-year starter with the Sun Devils in 2019, garnering third-team Associated Press All-American and first-team All-Pac-12 honors after leading the team with 65 receptions for 1,192 yards (18.3 yards per reception) and eight touchdowns.
With Emmanuel Sanders leaving in free agency, the 49ers were aiming to land another consistent receiver who could do a "little bit of everything." They're hopeful Aiyuk fits that bill.
"He has on tape that he can run every single route and he can do it outside the numbers and he can do it inside the numbers," Shanahan said. "He has a certain skillset where I think is similar to Dante Pettis in terms of you wouldn't just peg him at one position. He can do all three. He can play the X, he can play the Z, he can play the F. He's got the speed to get on top. He's got the quickness to play in the slot. He's got the toughness to go over in the middle. And the guy is just completely committed, to me, in to being as good as God ever intended him to be. …
"But just watching him, what he's put on tape this year at Arizona State and getting to meet the person, everything he did there, he was more than a viable option there at 13. And the fact that we were able to get him late, I feel very fortunate and I'm very happy for the Niners today."
Round 5; 153rd Overall (from Miami via draft day trade): OL Colton McKivitz, West Virginia
It was announced on Saturday that the 49ers traded for seven-time Pro Bowler Trent Williams. Soon after, the 49ers drafted McKivitz, who spent the bulk of his time at West Virginia at both left and right tackle.
With Williams and Mike McGlinchey as the 49ers projected book ends, where does that leave McKivitz? According to Pro Football Focus, McKivitz took a handful of snaps at right guard his junior year with the Mountaineers, a position that could be a battle heading into 2020. Furthermore, the 49ers dealt with a number of injuries along the offensive line in 2019. McKivitz' versatility could benefit San Francisco as a backup plan in case of any injuries along the offensive line.
"Let me just say that we have our Plan B's and we have people who we think are candidates," Shanahan said. "We also think if it didn't work out in the Draft or with Trent, we think Shon Coleman, we think Daniel Brunskill, we think Justin Skule, we have candidates and Colton's another one. So, you add guys who can be possibilities to get to the position as an NFL player, and he's one of them. We're excited about him. We also like that if we don't need him there or wherever we need him best, we do think he has the ability to play the other four positions too. That's what we liked about him."
Round 6; 190th Overall (from Philadelphia via draft day trade) TE Charlie Woerner, Georgia
This offseason, the 49ers lost two veteran tight ends in Garrett Celek (retirement) and Levine Toilolo (New York Giants). The latter of the two was used exclusively as a run-blocker, something Woerner was proficient in at Georgia.
Similar to Toilolo, Woerner's numbers don't jump off of the page (34 receptions for 376 yards and one touchdown over his four years at Georgia), but his versatility and experience as a fullback has plenty of upside in San Francisco's run-first offense.
"I don't know how many third down, double moves and stuff we're going to design for him or jet sweeps like some of the stuff George Kittle gets and things like that. We brought him in here to take the role that we've always had someone have, whether it's Celek, whether it's Levine, whether it's (former 49ers tight end) Logan Paulsen," Shanahan said. "We've lost some of those guys. We got Daniel Helm on the roster and he's done a hell of a job on the practice squad this year.
"To bring in a new tight end was important to us. We see him competing with Helm right there, trying to take on that Celek role, that Levine role, Logan Paulsen, which is a very important role for us. It majors around blocking, that's what you do best. But if that's all you do, then we'll just get an O-lineman to play your position instead. He's got to have some pass skill and we definitely see that and we're excited about him."
Round 7; 217th Overall (from Detroit via trade): WR Jauan Jennings, Tennessee
San Francisco added another pass catcher to their deep receiving room in Jennings. Despite an uninspiring 40 time at the Combine, Jennings' ability with the ball in his hands is his forte.
Jennings caught 59 passes for 969 yards and eight touchdowns in 2019, all career bests. What's most impressive is the wideout forced 30 missed tackles on his 59 receptions, ranking first among all college wide receivers last year. While he'll be battling for a roster spot this fall, his knack as a big and physical target who can rack up yards after the catch will certainly work in his favor.
"When you watch this tape, you know a lot of people in this league are going to love him," Shanahan said. "He was one of our most favorite guys to watch. He's a bulldog. He usually plays in the slot. I feel like he could probably play linebacker if he wants. He's willing to fight everybody out there. He fights for yards. He makes plays and there's a mindset to that guy that you don't have to talk to him to hear about. You can watch it on the silent tape and you know what type of football player he is."
Added Lynch: "He'd play safety if he didn't play receiver. I love his attitude. I love his style. I think he's going to help us a lot."
Trade with the Washington Redskins: T Trent Williams
The 49ers immediately filled the void of Joe Staley, who hung up his cleats for good on Saturday, with another choice tackle in Williams. The 49ers had discussions with Staley ahead of the draft where they were informed he would not be returning for the 2020 season.
According to Lynch, the 49ers took a chance on working out a deal to acquire the left tackle from Washington, as the 49ers opted to not address the position in Day 1 of the draft. The 49ers managed to package a fifth-round pick and a 2021 third rounder in exchange for the All-Pro, seven-time Pro Bowl tackle.
"He has big shoes to fill with Joe, and it's not often that you can transition from one All-decade teamer to a guy who is in that same ilk," Lynch said. "(I'm) very fortunate and very thankful to (Washington head coach) Ron Rivera, who I dealt with a lot on this with the Redskins, for his patience and diligence. It's been close for a couple days, but there was a lot of interest in Trent around the league. (It was) just very fortuitous timing that right when Joe came to a decision, the Trent situation heated up. So we had an added answer.
"There were really good track tackles in the draft as well, but we wanted to focus on Kinlaw. (He) was just a guy we had our eye on. Then we got hit with the Joe news. Here was an option where we could have a fill-in, but also go address the other areas. We're very happy to have Trent Williams. Kyle's obviously coached him. (You're) talking about a different level athlete, a very special athlete and football player and a guy who loves the game and we're really, really blessed to have him."