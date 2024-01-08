49ers Announce United Airlines as the Team's Presenting Sponsor for Playoffs

The San Francisco 49ers announced the corporate partners sponsoring the team's playoff run, led by presenting sponsor United Airlines. This is the third-consecutive season that United Airlines will act as the presenting partner, in addition to their designation as the Official Airline of the 49ers. This is also the second-consecutive season that Cisco and Zenni are joining as associate partners, and the third-consecutive season that SAP will serve as an associate partner.

All partners will be integrated into the official 49ers 2023 playoff campaign featuring the tagline "Do it for The Bay." Building off of the team's evergreen "Faithful to The Bay" brand campaign, "Do it for The Bay" serves as a rallying cry for the team and a reminder of the region, the people and the culture that drives the team to bring their best every time they take the field this postseason.

"We are thrilled to be back on board with United Airlines for another exciting playoff run," said Kevin Hilton, 49ers Vice President of Corporate Partnerships. "United is helping to elevate the fan experience throughout our playoff run, and for the last several seasons they have been a crucial partner in ensuring Faithful fans could show up for the team both at home and on the road. Joined once again by SAP, Cisco and Zenni, we are dedicated to providing fans with a playoff experience they'll never forget."

"We're proud to serve as a partner of the San Francisco 49ers since 2014 and thrilled to support another exhilarating playoff run," said Jennifer Entenman, Managing Director of Sponsorships at United. "The 49ers Faithful are a global fanbase, and as the official airline of the 49ers, we're committed to ensuring that fans can cheer from the stands no matter where they call home. We're buckling up for an exciting playoff journey and look forward to connecting the Faithful to each and every game."