By the Numbers: 49ers 2020 Draft Class

The San Francisco 49ers added five rookies to their roster at the close of the 2020 NFL Draft. Here's a look at each draftee's stats from their respective collegiate careers.
Round 1: Pick 14 - DT Javon Kinlaw, South Carolina
2019 AP First-team All America
3 blocked kicks
3 forced fumbles
4 fumble recoveries
10 passes defensed
10.5 sacks
18.0 tackles for loss
93 tackles total
Round 1: Pick 25 - WR Brandon Aiyuk, Arizona State
6 of his eight touchdown receptions in 2019 were of 30 yards or more
10.9 average yards after contact in 2019
11 touchdowns
17.0 average yards per catch
98 receptions
1,192 receiving yards in 2019, the fifth-most in ASU single-season history
1,666 total yards in his two seasons with the Sun Devils
Round 5: Pick 153 - OL Colton McKivitz, West Virginia
2019 All-Big 12 Co-Lineman of the Year
2019 All-Big 12 Conference First Team
3 bowl appearances
4-year starting tackle, playing three years at right and one year at left
7th best pressure allowed rate in the NCAA over his three years as a starter at West Virginia
47 starts over four years with the Mountaineers
Round 6: Pick 190 - TE Charlie Woerner, Georgia
11.1 career yards per reception
14 starts at tight end in 2019 at Georgia
34 catches over four seasons with the Bulldogs
376 total receiving yards
Round 7: Pick 217 - WR Jauan Jennings, Tennessee
2 career touchdown passes
4 games with at least 100 receiving yards in 2019
14.7 yards per reception average with the Vols
18 touchdowns (tied for fifth all-time at Tennessee)
30 forced miss tackles in 2019, the most among NCAA wide receivers last season according to PFF
59 receptions for 969 receiving yards and eight receiving touchdowns in 2019
146 career receptions (fifth all-time at Tennessee)
2,153 total receiving yards (fourth all-time at Tennessee)