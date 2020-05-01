By the Numbers: 49ers 2020 Draft Class

Friday, May 01, 2020 10:01 AM

The San Francisco 49ers added five rookies to their roster at the close of the 2020 NFL Draft. Here's a look at each draftee's stats from their respective collegiate careers.

Round 1: Pick 14 - DT Javon Kinlaw, South Carolina

2019 AP First-team All America

3 blocked kicks

3 forced fumbles

4 fumble recoveries

10 passes defensed

10.5 sacks

18.0 tackles for loss

93 tackles total

Round 1: Pick 25 - WR Brandon Aiyuk, Arizona State

6 of his eight touchdown receptions in 2019 were of 30 yards or more

10.9 average yards after contact in 2019

11 touchdowns

17.0 average yards per catch

98 receptions

1,192 receiving yards in 2019, the fifth-most in ASU single-season history

1,666 total yards in his two seasons with the Sun Devils

Round 5: Pick 153 - OL Colton McKivitz, West Virginia

2019 All-Big 12 Co-Lineman of the Year

2019 All-Big 12 Conference First Team

3 bowl appearances

4-year starting tackle, playing three years at right and one year at left

7th best pressure allowed rate in the NCAA over his three years as a starter at West Virginia

47 starts over four years with the Mountaineers

Round 6: Pick 190 - TE Charlie Woerner, Georgia

11.1 career yards per reception

14 starts at tight end in 2019 at Georgia

34 catches over four seasons with the Bulldogs

376 total receiving yards

Round 7: Pick 217 - WR Jauan Jennings, Tennessee

2 career touchdown passes

4 games with at least 100 receiving yards in 2019

14.7 yards per reception average with the Vols

18 touchdowns (tied for fifth all-time at Tennessee)

30 forced miss tackles in 2019, the most among NCAA wide receivers last season according to PFF

59 receptions for 969 receiving yards and eight receiving touchdowns in 2019

146 career receptions (fifth all-time at Tennessee)

2,153 total receiving yards (fourth all-time at Tennessee)

