Monday, Apr 27, 2020 01:50 PM

49ers Sit Atop the NFC in NFL.com's Post-draft Power Rankings

Keiana Martin
Keiana Martin

Senior Reporter

The draft is officially in the books and NFL pundits are already looking ahead to the 2020 season. With their first, of what would end up being five total picks in the draft, the San Francisco 49ers continued to invest in first round talent on the D-line with defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw – a position group general manager John Lynch alluded to as an "equalizer" in an offensive-driven league. Furthermore, San Francisco added five pieces to its offense, including seven-time Pro Bowl left tackle Trent Williams, to step in place of the void left by beloved veteran, Joe Staley.

With a decent idea of what the 49ers roster could look like heading into the regular season, NFL.com writer Dan Hanzus provided a post-draft edition of NFL power rankings with the 49ers staying put atop of their NFC counterparts.

As it stands, the reigning Super Bowl champions hold the top spot in his rankings, followed by the 49ers at No. 2. Here's what Hanzus had to say on his placement of the NFC Champs:

Kudos to general manager John Lynch, who further cranked open the Niners' Super Bowl window with the acquisition of seven-time Pro Bowler Trent Williams, who takes over for the retiring Joe Staley as Jimmy Garoppolo's blind-side protector. It only cost Lynch a pair of mid-round picks spread out over this year and next. If Williams is anything close to the same player he was before he dropped off the grid in Washington, this trade is a heist. Speaking of Jimmy G, things ended up just fine for the quarterback. He survived the Tom Brady rumor storm, received public backing from his team, then gained a Hall of Fame-level left tackle and a first-round receiver (No. 25 overall pick Brandon Aiyuk). And he's handsome as hell. Gross.

As for the 49ers divisional opponents, the Seattle Seahawks moved down six spots since free agency to 13th on Hanzus' list. The Los Angeles Rams stayed put at 17 and the Cardinals dropped one spot to 24.

To see Hanzus' full list of power rankings, click here.

