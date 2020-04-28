49ers Announce Roster Moves

The San Francisco 49ers announced on Tuesday they have signed nine undrafted rookie free agents.
CB DeMarkus Acy, Missouri
Appeared in 47 games (36 starts) during his four-year career at Missouri and registered 99 tackles, 23 PDs, 3 INTs, 1 FF and 1 FR. In 2019, started all 10 games in which he appeared and tallied 15 tackles, 5 PDs and 1 FR. As a junior, earned Second-Team All-SEC honors after starting 13 games and recording 30 tackles, 13 PDs and 3 INTs. In 2017, appeared in 13 games (12 starts) and notched 48 tackles, 3 PDs and 1 FF. As a freshman, saw action in 11 games (1 start) and registered 6 tackles and 2 PDs. Attended Wilmer-Hutchins (Dallas, TX) HS where he finished with 63 solo tackles and 3 INTs as a senior. Born 4/29/98 in Dallas, TX.
DL Darrion Daniels, Nebraska
Started 11 games at Nebraska in 2019 as a graduate transfer from Oklahoma State. Earned Honorable Mention All-Big Ten honors after finishing with 34 tackles, 4 TFLs, 1.5 sacks and 1 INT with the Huskers. In four years at Oklahoma State (2015-18), appeared in 40 games (4 starts) and notched 64 tackles, 2.0 sacks, 3 PDs and 1 INT. In 2018, started 4 games and tallied 7 tackles and 1.0 sack and was later granted a medical redshirt. In 2017, started all 10 games in which he appeared, finishing with 26 tackles, 0.5 sack and 2 PDs. As a sophomore, appeared in 13 games recorded 15 tackles and 1 PD. In 2015, saw action in 13 games and finished with 16 tackles, 0.5 sacks. Attended Bishop Dunne (Dallas, TX) HS and registered 67 tackles, 28 TFLs and 8.0 sacks as a senior. Born 12/4/97 in Dallas, TX.
WR Chris Finke, Notre Dame
Attended the University of Notre Dame (2015-19) and appeared in 49 games (10 starts) and registered 106 recepts. for 1,251 yds. and 8 TDs along with 63 PRs for 532 yds. on special teams. In 2019, played in all 13 games (9 starts) and registered 31 recepts. for 456 yds. and 4 TDs. Also tallied 20 PRs for 180 yds. As a junior, played in all 13 games and recorded 49 recepts. for 571 yds. and 2 TDs. Added 19 PRs for 196 yds. In 2017, played in all 13 games (1 start) and recorded 6 recepts. for 102 yds. On special teams, returned 24 punts for 156 yds. As a freshman, appeared in 10 games and recorded 10 recepts. for 122 yds. and 2 TDs. Redshirted in 2015. Attended Archbishop Alter (Dayton, OH) HS where he recorded 1,516 all-purpose yds. and 10 TDs as a senior in 2014. Born 5/2/96 in Dayton, OH.
LB Jonas Griffith, Indiana State
Played in 44 games (34 starts) in five years (2015-19) at Indiana State and recorded 382 tackles, 50.0 TFLs, 14.0 sacks, 4 FFs, 3 FRs and 2 INTs. In 2019, named First-Team All-MVFC and earned MVFC Commissioner's Academic Excellence Award as well as MVFC Academic Honor Roll accolades. Started all 12 games and registered 106 tackles, 28.5 TFLs, 4.0 sacks, 1 FF and 1 FR. As a junior, earned First Team All-MVFC honors. Started all 11 games and recorded 132 tackles, 9.5 TFLS, 3.5 sacks, 1 FF, 1 FR and 1 INT. In 2017, started all 11 games and registered 107 tackles, 11 TFLs, 5.5 sacks, 1 FF and 1 FR. As a freshman, appeared in 10 games and recorded 37 tackles, 1.0 TFL, 1.0 sack, 1 FF and 1 INT. Redshirted in 2015. Attended the Academy at Shawnee (Louisville, KY) where he recorded 6 rec. TDs, 1 TD on the ground and 2 INTs and 1 FR on defense as a senior. Born 1/27/97 in Louisville, KY.
TE Chase Harrell, Arkansas
Appeared in 22 games (2 starts) in two years (2018-19) at Arkansas, registering 7 recepts. for 94 yds. and 1 TD. Appeared in 24 games (4 starts) in three years (2015-17) at Kansas, where he recorded 30 recepts. for 302 yds. and 5 TDs. As a senior, appeared in 12 games (2 starts), registering 3 recepts. for 34 yds. and 1 TD. As a junior, appeared in 10 games and recorded 4 recepts. for 60 yds. In 2017 at Kansas, appeared in 12 games (4 starts) and recorded 25 recepts. for 221 yds. and 3 TDs. As a freshman, played in 12 games and registered 5 recepts. for 81 yds. and 2 TDs. Redshirted in 2015. Attended Hargrave (Huffman, TX) HS where he recorded 103 recepts. for 1,741 yds. and 19 TDs as a senior. Born 5/16/96 in Huffman, TX.
RB Jamycal Hasty, Baylor
Appeared in 45 games (16 starts) and registered 386 carries for 1,998 yds. and 15 TDs. Also notched 79 recepts. for 485 yds. and 1 TD and recorded 16 KORs for 333 yds. on special teams. In 2019, played in 14 games (3 starts) and rushed for 627 yds. and 7 TDs on 109 carries. Added 25 recepts. for 184 yds and 6 KORs for 118 yds. As a junior, appeared in 11 games (10 starts) and notched 82 carries for 434 yds. for 4 TDs. Added 26 recepts. for 170 yds. and 1 TD. In 2017, played in 8 games (3 starts) and recorded 314 yds. and 1 TD on 76 carries. Added 25 recepts. for 105 yds. and recorded 2 KORs for 55 yds. As a freshman, appeared in 12 games and registered 623 yds. and 3 TDs on 119 carries while also notching 3 recepts. for 26 yds and 8 KORs for 160 yds. Redshirted in 2015. Attended Longview (TX) HS where he rushed for 1,178 yds. and 13 TDs in his final two seasons. Born 9/12/96 in Longview, TX.
FB Josh Hokit, Fresno State
Appeared in 51 games (8 starts) in four years (2016-19) at Fresno State and rushed for 805 yds. and 17 TDs on 303 carries. Also tallied 25 recepts. for 153 yds. and 1 TD. In 2019, appeared in 12 games (1 start) and recorded 75 carries for 287 yds. and 9 TDs. Added 17 recepts. for 97 yds. and 1 TD. As a junior, appeared in 13 games (1 start) and registered 73 carries for 260 yds. and 1 TD and 8 recepts. for 56 yds. In 2017, played in all 14 games (4 starts) and recorded 128 rushes for 583 yds. and led the team with 7 TDs on the ground. As a freshman, appeared in all 12 games (2 starts) and contributed as a FB, RB and LB. Recorded 27 carries for 130 yds. Added 7 tackles at LB and earned Academic All-Mountain West honors. Attended Clovis (CA) HS where he rushed for 820 yds. and 8 TDs and notched 125 tackles at LB as a senior. Named Fresno Bee Athlete of the Year. Born 11/12/97 in Clovis, CA.
S Jared Mayden, Alabama
Played in 36 games (11 starts) in four years (2016-19) at Alabama and registered 82 tackles, 3.0 TFLs, 4 INTs and 1.0 sack. In 2019, appeared in 12 games (11 starts) and recorded 59 tackles, 1.0 TFL and ranked 2nd in the SEC with 4 INTs. As a junior, played in 13 games and notched 18 tackles, 1.0 TFL and 1.0 sack. In 2017, appeared in 7 games and tallied 4 tackles and 1.0 TFL. As a freshman, appeared in 4 games and recorded 1 tackle. Attended Sachse (TX) HS. Born 6/24/98 in Sachse, TX.
QB Broc Rutter, North Central
Started 51 games in four years (2016-19) at North Central, where he threw for 14,265 yds. and 135 TDs. In 2019, earned Associated Press First-Team All-America and First-Team All-CCIW honors and was the recipient of the CCIW Art Keller Offensive Player of the Year Award. Started all 15 games and completed 309 of 435 atts. (71.0 pct.) for a single season school-record 4,591 passing yds. and 56 passing TDs. His passing yds. and passing TDs also ranked 2nd in Division III football. As a junior, earned First-Team All-CCIW honors and was the recipient of the CCIW Art Keller Offensive Player of the Year Award. Started all 12 games and set the school single-season records for comps. (269), atts. (385), and passing yds. (3,539), while throwing for 30 TDs and adding 4 rushing TDs. In 2017, named First-Team All-CCIW. Started all 12 games and threw for 2,898 yds. and 21 TDs. As a freshman, earned First-Team All-CCIW honors and was the recipient of the CCIW Art Keller Offensive Player of the Year Award. Started all 12 games and completed 230 of 351 atts. for 3,237 yds. and 28 TDs. Also ran for 3 TDs. Attended Neuqua Valley High School in Naperville, IL where he threw for 1,964 yds. and 22 TDs. as a senior. Born 4/3/97 in Naperville, IL.