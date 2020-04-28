49ers Announce Roster Moves

CB DeMarkus Acy, Missouri

Appeared in 47 games (36 starts) during his four-year career at Missouri and registered 99 tackles, 23 PDs, 3 INTs, 1 FF and 1 FR. In 2019, started all 10 games in which he appeared and tallied 15 tackles, 5 PDs and 1 FR. As a junior, earned Second-Team All-SEC honors after starting 13 games and recording 30 tackles, 13 PDs and 3 INTs. In 2017, appeared in 13 games (12 starts) and notched 48 tackles, 3 PDs and 1 FF. As a freshman, saw action in 11 games (1 start) and registered 6 tackles and 2 PDs. Attended Wilmer-Hutchins (Dallas, TX) HS where he finished with 63 solo tackles and 3 INTs as a senior. Born 4/29/98 in Dallas, TX.

DL Darrion Daniels, Nebraska

Started 11 games at Nebraska in 2019 as a graduate transfer from Oklahoma State. Earned Honorable Mention All-Big Ten honors after finishing with 34 tackles, 4 TFLs, 1.5 sacks and 1 INT with the Huskers. In four years at Oklahoma State (2015-18), appeared in 40 games (4 starts) and notched 64 tackles, 2.0 sacks, 3 PDs and 1 INT. In 2018, started 4 games and tallied 7 tackles and 1.0 sack and was later granted a medical redshirt. In 2017, started all 10 games in which he appeared, finishing with 26 tackles, 0.5 sack and 2 PDs. As a sophomore, appeared in 13 games recorded 15 tackles and 1 PD. In 2015, saw action in 13 games and finished with 16 tackles, 0.5 sacks. Attended Bishop Dunne (Dallas, TX) HS and registered 67 tackles, 28 TFLs and 8.0 sacks as a senior. Born 12/4/97 in Dallas, TX.

WR Chris Finke, Notre Dame

Attended the University of Notre Dame (2015-19) and appeared in 49 games (10 starts) and registered 106 recepts. for 1,251 yds. and 8 TDs along with 63 PRs for 532 yds. on special teams. In 2019, played in all 13 games (9 starts) and registered 31 recepts. for 456 yds. and 4 TDs. Also tallied 20 PRs for 180 yds. As a junior, played in all 13 games and recorded 49 recepts. for 571 yds. and 2 TDs. Added 19 PRs for 196 yds. In 2017, played in all 13 games (1 start) and recorded 6 recepts. for 102 yds. On special teams, returned 24 punts for 156 yds. As a freshman, appeared in 10 games and recorded 10 recepts. for 122 yds. and 2 TDs. Redshirted in 2015. Attended Archbishop Alter (Dayton, OH) HS where he recorded 1,516 all-purpose yds. and 10 TDs as a senior in 2014. Born 5/2/96 in Dayton, OH.

LB Jonas Griffith, Indiana State

Played in 44 games (34 starts) in five years (2015-19) at Indiana State and recorded 382 tackles, 50.0 TFLs, 14.0 sacks, 4 FFs, 3 FRs and 2 INTs. In 2019, named First-Team All-MVFC and earned MVFC Commissioner's Academic Excellence Award as well as MVFC Academic Honor Roll accolades. Started all 12 games and registered 106 tackles, 28.5 TFLs, 4.0 sacks, 1 FF and 1 FR. As a junior, earned First Team All-MVFC honors. Started all 11 games and recorded 132 tackles, 9.5 TFLS, 3.5 sacks, 1 FF, 1 FR and 1 INT. In 2017, started all 11 games and registered 107 tackles, 11 TFLs, 5.5 sacks, 1 FF and 1 FR. As a freshman, appeared in 10 games and recorded 37 tackles, 1.0 TFL, 1.0 sack, 1 FF and 1 INT. Redshirted in 2015. Attended the Academy at Shawnee (Louisville, KY) where he recorded 6 rec. TDs, 1 TD on the ground and 2 INTs and 1 FR on defense as a senior. Born 1/27/97 in Louisville, KY.

TE Chase Harrell, Arkansas

Appeared in 22 games (2 starts) in two years (2018-19) at Arkansas, registering 7 recepts. for 94 yds. and 1 TD. Appeared in 24 games (4 starts) in three years (2015-17) at Kansas, where he recorded 30 recepts. for 302 yds. and 5 TDs. As a senior, appeared in 12 games (2 starts), registering 3 recepts. for 34 yds. and 1 TD. As a junior, appeared in 10 games and recorded 4 recepts. for 60 yds. In 2017 at Kansas, appeared in 12 games (4 starts) and recorded 25 recepts. for 221 yds. and 3 TDs. As a freshman, played in 12 games and registered 5 recepts. for 81 yds. and 2 TDs. Redshirted in 2015. Attended Hargrave (Huffman, TX) HS where he recorded 103 recepts. for 1,741 yds. and 19 TDs as a senior. Born 5/16/96 in Huffman, TX.

RB Jamycal Hasty, Baylor

Appeared in 45 games (16 starts) and registered 386 carries for 1,998 yds. and 15 TDs. Also notched 79 recepts. for 485 yds. and 1 TD and recorded 16 KORs for 333 yds. on special teams. In 2019, played in 14 games (3 starts) and rushed for 627 yds. and 7 TDs on 109 carries. Added 25 recepts. for 184 yds and 6 KORs for 118 yds. As a junior, appeared in 11 games (10 starts) and notched 82 carries for 434 yds. for 4 TDs. Added 26 recepts. for 170 yds. and 1 TD. In 2017, played in 8 games (3 starts) and recorded 314 yds. and 1 TD on 76 carries. Added 25 recepts. for 105 yds. and recorded 2 KORs for 55 yds. As a freshman, appeared in 12 games and registered 623 yds. and 3 TDs on 119 carries while also notching 3 recepts. for 26 yds and 8 KORs for 160 yds. Redshirted in 2015. Attended Longview (TX) HS where he rushed for 1,178 yds. and 13 TDs in his final two seasons. Born 9/12/96 in Longview, TX.

FB Josh Hokit, Fresno State

Appeared in 51 games (8 starts) in four years (2016-19) at Fresno State and rushed for 805 yds. and 17 TDs on 303 carries. Also tallied 25 recepts. for 153 yds. and 1 TD. In 2019, appeared in 12 games (1 start) and recorded 75 carries for 287 yds. and 9 TDs. Added 17 recepts. for 97 yds. and 1 TD. As a junior, appeared in 13 games (1 start) and registered 73 carries for 260 yds. and 1 TD and 8 recepts. for 56 yds. In 2017, played in all 14 games (4 starts) and recorded 128 rushes for 583 yds. and led the team with 7 TDs on the ground. As a freshman, appeared in all 12 games (2 starts) and contributed as a FB, RB and LB. Recorded 27 carries for 130 yds. Added 7 tackles at LB and earned Academic All-Mountain West honors. Attended Clovis (CA) HS where he rushed for 820 yds. and 8 TDs and notched 125 tackles at LB as a senior. Named Fresno Bee Athlete of the Year. Born 11/12/97 in Clovis, CA.

S Jared Mayden, Alabama

Played in 36 games (11 starts) in four years (2016-19) at Alabama and registered 82 tackles, 3.0 TFLs, 4 INTs and 1.0 sack. In 2019, appeared in 12 games (11 starts) and recorded 59 tackles, 1.0 TFL and ranked 2nd in the SEC with 4 INTs. As a junior, played in 13 games and notched 18 tackles, 1.0 TFL and 1.0 sack. In 2017, appeared in 7 games and tallied 4 tackles and 1.0 TFL. As a freshman, appeared in 4 games and recorded 1 tackle. Attended Sachse (TX) HS. Born 6/24/98 in Sachse, TX.

QB Broc Rutter, North Central