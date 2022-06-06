"They're both their own person. It was awesome that they were in the room together last year so Hank got to watch how Wes did it, so he knows exactly what that room's expecting. I got to coach Hank for I think five years as a player, so he has a lot of experience doing that stuff. Their personalities, I think are somewhat similar. And I think the players respect him a bunch."

"Yeah, they've been great. We had them here about four or five weeks before the players got here, so we got to go through a whole process of what we do. We got to study college guys together, so you got to go through all the stuff and really learn what each other is about. And they've been working with the quarterbacks the last month, which they do an awesome job at. They really dive into the detail of every little aspect of it. I think they've been great getting along with all three of our quarterbacks and they've been good on the field here these last two days. Rookie mini-camp was good, but finally getting out there with these with our guys today and yesterday, is really when it starts going, because you get to coach out there, then you get to come in and watch film. You get to review the film as coaches, so you all get on the same page and then usually the next day they review with the players."