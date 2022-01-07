"I think it's a no-brainer that Patrick is a Hall of Famer. I remember Patrick from when he was back at Ole Miss, just making every tackle. Even when he had the big club on his fist, he was still out there making plays. He's always been a dominant player from college all the way through his time in the NFL. Patrick is one of the best linebackers to play the game. You talk about speed, you talk about physicality, you talk about smarts, he's everything you want in an inside linebacker. And he set the tone for the defense here, for the eight, nine years that he was here. He was that guy. He was the leader of this defense. And it was just always fun to watch him every time. Even when I was playing, [linebackers] coach Johnny Holland would give me, I was struggling at time with open field tackling, and he makes a DVD for me and it's of Patrick Willis. And just studying Patrick and how he tackled, so it's definitely a guy I respect. I have the utmost respect for Patrick and I can't say enough good things about him. I know he's a great man just off the field, but he's always been a tremendous teammate and one of the premier linebackers in the league."