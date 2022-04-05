What is the value of the combine?

"I think the opportunity. I love the interviews. That's probably what I get the most out of. I love having the whole league here so when you're trying to get league business done, it's a really good opportunity to be able to communicate face-to-face. You're on various committees and with the competition committee yesterday, you're meeting with agents talking about free agents. Everything's just right here. It's a tough week. The hours are long, but you can be extremely productive and you can get a lot done, but most of all, we're here as part of the evaluation process for these prospects. And as I say, the workouts are great and things catch your eyes in those workouts, but I can go home and watch those workouts on tape. But the interviews I think is where I get the most. You're right next to the guy, looking a guy in the eye and feeling their energy or feeling their passion or not feeling that. And so that's really what the combine is all about for me."

How much does a player's character factor in?