What do you see in the running backs room with the addition of Ty Davis-Price that you don't have right now?

"Well, one, I don't think you can have enough running backs. I mean, we took two last year (2021 NFL Draft). We were happy with our starter going into last year. We had other guys who had played well too and we took two, and by the fourth game we're still having to steal guys off other team's practice squads just to field enough guys to play in a game. So sometimes you can have good luck, this guy is staying healthy. Sometimes not. The more guys you can add the better, but kind of the physicality that he brings gives you a chance to have a very physical one-two punch. I thought Deebo helped us do that towards the end of last year bringing that in, but you don't want that to be just your one-two punch. You've got to bring in some other backs to do that. I do think we have some guys on roster that have a chance. We know Trey, we thought he had a chance last year, got banged up, was a little bit behind. I mean, I don't think he can't do it this year. So to add some competition to him, having guys like Jeff Wilson, (JaMycal) Hasty, guys on our roster. And now adding Ty with what Elijah did last year. Elijah was missing a bunch last year too. We're a running team, we like to run the ball, and any time you have a chance to get a good back, if that is what's best for your team compared to all the other positions, I don't think you can ever go wrong with a back because just look at not only us, but everybody, you play with a lot of them."