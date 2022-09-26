Presented by

Wilson Jr. Records Career-Long Run; 49ers Defense Limits Broncos

Sep 26, 2022 at 12:05 PM

Defensive Highlights

  • The 49ers defense forced the Denver Broncos to punt 10 times, marking the most punts recorded by an opponent against the Niners since 2016 (10 punts vs. Los Angeles Rams in Week 1).
  • San Francisco's defense brought down Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson four times for a loss of 24 yards on the night.
  • With two tackles and 1.0 sack of Wilson, DL Nick Bosa has registered 1.0-or-more sacks in three-consecutive games for the second time in his career (1.0 at Seattle Seahawks (Week 13, 2021), 2.0 at Cincinnati Bengals (Week 14, 2021) and 1.0 vs. Atlanta Falcons (Week 15, 2021). Bosa has had at least 0.5 a sack in 10 of his last 11 road games.
  • DL Kevin Givens registered three tackles and 1.0 sack, marking his first of the season and the second of his career.
  • DL Kerry Hyder Jr. sacked Wilson for a three-yard loss, marking his first sack of the season and the 21st of his career. Hyder Jr. also added one pass defended.
  • DL Drake Jackson brought down Wilson for a seven-yard loss, marking the first sack of his NFL career.
  • CB Charvarius Ward tallied eight tackles, one pass defended and one forced fumble. The forced fumble of Broncos running back Melvin Gordon III marked his first of the season and the second of his career.
  • CB Samuel Womack III posted two tackles and his first-career forced fumble.

Offensive Highlights

  • RB Jeff Wilson Jr. recorded 12 carries for 75 yards, including a career-long 37-yard rush.
  • WR Brandon Aiyuk registered three receptions for 39 yards and one touchdown. His three-yard touchdown reception marked his first of the season and the 11th of his career.

Special Teams Highlights

  • K Robbie Gould connected on a 51-yard field goal and one extra point.
  • With four points on the night, Gould is now tied with K Phil Dawson as the 12th all-time point leader in NFL history. Gould is the only active player in the top 12.

Most Points Scored in NFL History

Table inside Article
RankPlayerPointsYears Active
1.K Adam Vinatieri2,6731996-2019
2.K Morten Andersen2,5441982-2007
3.K Gary Anderson2,4341982-2004
4.K Jason Hanson2,1501992-2012
5.K John Carney2,0621988-2010
6.K Matt Stover2,0041991-2009
7.K/QB George Blanda2,0021949-1975
8.K Jason Elam1,9831993-2009
9.K John Kasay1,9701991-2011
10.K Sebastian Janikowski1,9132000-2018
11.K Stephen Gostkowski1,8752006-2020
12. (Tied)K Robbie Gould1,8472005-Present
12. (Tied)K Phil Dawson1,8471999-2018

