Williams, Greenlaw and Bosa Among Top 49ers PFF Performers in #MIAvSF

The San Francisco 49ers 33-17 victory over the Miami Dolphins was a bittersweet one. Head coach Kyle Shanahan and his team improved to 8-4 with their fifth-straight win in the books but did so after losing quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to a season-ending foot injury. In his absence, rookie Brock Purdy stepped in and led the offense, connecting on 25-of-37 pass attempts for 210 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.
Purdy wasn't the only player to rally hard after the 49ers QB1 went down. Collectively, the team put up 30 points following that first offensive drive, and all three phases had a hand in the scoring. The rookie hit fullback Kyle Juszczyk and running back Christian McCaffrey for a three-yard touchdowns each, kicker Robbie Gould sank seven kicks for 15 points and linebacker Dre Greenlaw had a scoop and score to seal the game. Impact plays from the defense also included four total takeaways and 3.0 sacks from defensive lineman and the NFL's new sack leader, Nick Bosa.
"Guys, unbelievable job. I'm so proud of our team," Shanahan said in his postgame locker room speech. "We have such a special team. It took everybody here, throughout all four quarters... It's with mixed emotions. We know Jimmy went down, so be there with him. You guys know how much he has meant to us, how much he is hurting right now. But guys, we have a long way to go, and we still have everything in front of us."
The win further solidifies the team's place on top of the NFC West standings. The Seattle Seahawks are currently second in the division with a 7-5 recording following their 27-23 win over the Los Angeles Rams yesterday.
Here are San Francisco's top performers from Week 12:
Top Offensive Performer: Trent Williams
The 49ers All-Pro left tackle made PFF's "top offensive performers" list for a third-straight week, topping all of San Francisco's offensive players in Week 13. Williams earned an 83.1 overall grade for his 81 snaps of work. He also owns the best individual pass-blocking (84.5) and run-blocking (77.7) grades on the team.
Top Defensive Performers: Dre Greenlaw and Nick Bosa
The veteran linebacker hauled in the second touchdown of his career and racked up eight total tackles to earn PFF's second-highest overall grade on the 49ers defense. Greenlaw came away with a 76.5 overall grade, second only to rookie Drake Jackson who played nine snaps versus the Dolphins.
Bosa graded out to a 76.1 for his 3.0-sack, forced fumble performance on Sunday afternoon. The defensive lineman is coming of a solid November in which he earned NFC Defensive Player of the Month honors; in one game, he's already matched his sack count from last month.
"Nick Bosa feasted on a beat-up Dolphins offensive line," PFF stat wrote in their game recap. "The 49ers edge defender tallied seven pressures — including three sacks — on 31 pass-rushing snaps. His 35.5% pass-rush win rate on the day is the third-highest of his four-year career so far. "
