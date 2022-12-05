Williams, Greenlaw and Bosa Among Top 49ers PFF Performers in #MIAvSF

The San Francisco 49ers 33-17 victory over the Miami Dolphins was a bittersweet one. Head coach Kyle Shanahan and his team improved to 8-4 with their fifth-straight win in the books but did so after losing quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to a season-ending foot injury. In his absence, rookie Brock Purdy stepped in and led the offense, connecting on 25-of-37 pass attempts for 210 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.

Purdy wasn't the only player to rally hard after the 49ers QB1 went down. Collectively, the team put up 30 points following that first offensive drive, and all three phases had a hand in the scoring. The rookie hit fullback Kyle Juszczyk and running back Christian McCaffrey for a three-yard touchdowns each, kicker Robbie Gould sank seven kicks for 15 points and linebacker Dre Greenlaw had a scoop and score to seal the game. Impact plays from the defense also included four total takeaways and 3.0 sacks from defensive lineman and the NFL's new sack leader, Nick Bosa.

"Guys, unbelievable job. I'm so proud of our team," Shanahan said in his postgame locker room speech. "We have such a special team. It took everybody here, throughout all four quarters... It's with mixed emotions. We know Jimmy went down, so be there with him. You guys know how much he has meant to us, how much he is hurting right now. But guys, we have a long way to go, and we still have everything in front of us."