Wide Receivers Flash Playmaking Abilities on Dwight Clark Day

That 1981 San Francisco 49ers team went on to defeat the Cincinnati Bengals 26-21 in Super Bowl XVI and bring home the organization's first-ever world championship. Four more titles would follow over the course of the next couple decades, establishing a rich, winning tradition for the franchise.

"It puts the taste in your mouth," Deebo Samuel said in an interview with NFL Network on Sunday discussing the team's winning tradition. "My rookie year, we went to the Super Bowl. My second year, I got hurt, and last year, we went to the NFC Championship. I'm kind of spoiled in the mindset of making the playoffs and getting to the Super Bowl. Guys that have been here as long as I have, being in that position—it's like we're there. Let's try to minimize our mistakes and get one (Super Bowl victory)."

It's only fitting that on a day that celebrates an iconic wideout of the past, current receivers flashed their playmaking abilities at practice.

Samuel, who rejoined team workouts on Monday following the signing of his three-year contract extension, continues to build his connection with the 49es starting quarterback Trey Lance. Sunday, No. 19 caught a nice pass over the middle from QB1 in the early portion of the team's scrimmage periods. The next of Lance's completions was to Brandon Aiyuk, who has been the starter's go-to target at camp. Later in the day, rookie receiver Danny Gray also made an impressive grab near the right sideline off a back-shoulder throw from Lance. Ray-Ray McCloud III also had highlight-reel worthy catch, hauling in a deep ball with one hand from quarterback Nate Sudfeld.