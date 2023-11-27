Thomas, Bosa, Woerner and McCaffrey Earn Top PFF Grades vs. Seahawks

The San Francisco 49ers are in the midst of arguably one of their toughest stretches of the season, facing their top divisional opponent and the 2022 NFC Champions three times over the next three weeks. The 49ers opened up the gauntlet on Thanksgiving day with a dominant 31-13 win over the Seattle Seahawks. The defense delivered another lights out performance that included six sacks and two turnovers to go along with a two-touchdown outing for running back Christian McCaffrey. With their second Thursday night game in the books, the 49ers were able to enjoy a three-day mini Bye before opening up Week 13 prep.
Big plays don't materialize without top performers, and according to the Pro Football Focus weekly trades, Week 12's best playmakers included cornerback Ambry Thomas, defensive lineman Nick Bosa, tight end Charlie Woerner and running back Christian McCaffrey.
Here's the breakdown of the weekly grades from Week 12:
Top Offensive Performers: TE Charlie Woerner and RB Christian McCaffrey
Woerner came away with the top offensive mark for San Francisco, grading out to an 88.1 for his 18 snaps of work versus Seattle. He had just one catch for nine yards but finished as the team's best run blocker.
Meanwhile, McCaffrey officially restarted his touchdown-scoring streak, netting 19 carries for 114 yards and two touchdowns on the ground in addition to five catches for 25 yards. He played 53 total snaps and earned an 83.6 overall grade.
"49ers running back Christian McCaffrey scored twice on the ground in his team's win, taking his touchdown total to 14 on the year," the PFF staff wrote in their game recap. "He ran the ball 19 times for 114 yards, 69 of which came after contact, forcing four missed tackles along the way. Three of his rushes went for 15 or more yards, and he added six first-down conversions on top of his two scores."
Top Defensive Performers: CB Ambry Thomas and DL Nick Bosa
The third-year corner owns the top grade of the week on the 49ers side. Thomas earned a 90.2 overall grade after logging an interception, tackle and two passes defended versus the Seahawks, and the mark represents his highest single-week grade of the season.
"Cornerback Ambry Thomas played 31 coverage snaps, allowing just two catches and 16 yards from four targets," the PFF staff wrote. "He snagged an interception early in the second quarter and broke up another pass later in the third, with passes into his coverage resulting in just a 20.8 passer rating on the night."
Bosa and the defensive line have been incredibly productive out of the Bye, sacking opposing quarterbacks 15 times over the last three games. Five of those sacks belong to Bosa, so it's no surprise to find him on the top performers list again. He recorded the second-highest defensive grade for San Francisco with an 89.7 for his 49ers snaps.
View game photos from the San Francisco 49ers Week 12 matchup vs. the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.