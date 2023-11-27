Thomas, Bosa, Woerner and McCaffrey Earn Top PFF Grades vs. Seahawks

Nov 27, 2023 at 09:50 AM
DSC_8465 - Version 2 (1)
Lindsey Pallares

Team Reporter

The San Francisco 49ers are in the midst of arguably one of their toughest stretches of the season, facing their top divisional opponent and the 2022 NFC Champions three times over the next three weeks. The 49ers opened up the gauntlet on Thanksgiving day with a dominant 31-13 win over the Seattle Seahawks. The defense delivered another lights out performance that included six sacks and two turnovers to go along with a two-touchdown outing for running back Christian McCaffrey. With their second Thursday night game in the books, the 49ers were able to enjoy a three-day mini Bye before opening up Week 13 prep.

Big plays don't materialize without top performers, and according to the Pro Football Focus weekly trades, Week 12's best playmakers included cornerback Ambry Thomas, defensive lineman Nick Bosa, tight end Charlie Woerner and running back Christian McCaffrey.

Here's the breakdown of the weekly grades from Week 12:

Top Offensive Performers: TE Charlie Woerner and RB Christian McCaffrey

Woerner came away with the top offensive mark for San Francisco, grading out to an 88.1 for his 18 snaps of work versus Seattle. He had just one catch for nine yards but finished as the team's best run blocker.

Meanwhile, McCaffrey officially restarted his touchdown-scoring streak, netting 19 carries for 114 yards and two touchdowns on the ground in addition to five catches for 25 yards. He played 53 total snaps and earned an 83.6 overall grade.

"49ers running back Christian McCaffrey scored twice on the ground in his team's win, taking his touchdown total to 14 on the year," the PFF staff wrote in their game recap. "He ran the ball 19 times for 114 yards, 69 of which came after contact, forcing four missed tackles along the way. Three of his rushes went for 15 or more yards, and he added six first-down conversions on top of his two scores."

Top Defensive Performers: CB Ambry Thomas and DL Nick Bosa

The third-year corner owns the top grade of the week on the 49ers side. Thomas earned a 90.2 overall grade after logging an interception, tackle and two passes defended versus the Seahawks, and the mark represents his highest single-week grade of the season.

"Cornerback Ambry Thomas played 31 coverage snaps, allowing just two catches and 16 yards from four targets," the PFF staff wrote. "He snagged an interception early in the second quarter and broke up another pass later in the third, with passes into his coverage resulting in just a 20.8 passer rating on the night."

Bosa and the defensive line have been incredibly productive out of the Bye, sacking opposing quarterbacks 15 times over the last three games. Five of those sacks belong to Bosa, so it's no surprise to find him on the top performers list again. He recorded the second-highest defensive grade for San Francisco with an 89.7 for his 49ers snaps.

Related Links

Seattle Seahawks vs. San Francisco 49ers Game Images (Week 12)

View game photos from the San Francisco 49ers Week 12 matchup vs. the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

LB Fred Warner, DL Nick Bosa, DL Clelin Ferrell
1 / 59

LB Fred Warner, DL Nick Bosa, DL Clelin Ferrell

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Javon Hargrave, DL Clelin Ferrell
2 / 59

DL Javon Hargrave, DL Clelin Ferrell

Kym Fortino/49ers
T Trent Williams
3 / 59

T Trent Williams

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
4 / 59

RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
5 / 59

DL Nick Bosa

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
6 / 59

WR Deebo Samuel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
7 / 59

WR Deebo Samuel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
8 / 59

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
9 / 59

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Jake Brendel
10 / 59

OL Jake Brendel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
11 / 59

RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle, WR Deebo Samuel
12 / 59

TE George Kittle, WR Deebo Samuel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Charvarius Ward
13 / 59

CB Charvarius Ward

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk, WR Deebo Samuel
14 / 59

WR Brandon Aiyuk, WR Deebo Samuel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Ray-Ray McCloud III
15 / 59

WR Ray-Ray McCloud III

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey, WR Deebo Samuel
16 / 59

RB Christian McCaffrey, WR Deebo Samuel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
San Francisco 49ers Defense
17 / 59

San Francisco 49ers Defense

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Clelin Ferrell
18 / 59

DL Clelin Ferrell

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
19 / 59

LB Dre Greenlaw

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
20 / 59

RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Chase Young
21 / 59

DL Chase Young

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
22 / 59

RB Christian McCaffrey

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE Charlie Woerner
23 / 59

TE Charlie Woerner

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Ambry Thomas
24 / 59

CB Ambry Thomas

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Ronnie Bell
25 / 59

WR Ronnie Bell

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey, QB Brock Purdy
26 / 59

RB Christian McCaffrey, QB Brock Purdy

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk, WR Jauan Jennings
27 / 59

WR Brandon Aiyuk, WR Jauan Jennings

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE George Kittle
28 / 59

TE George Kittle

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner
29 / 59

LB Fred Warner

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Ambry Thomas
30 / 59

CB Ambry Thomas

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Samuel Womack III
31 / 59

CB Samuel Womack III

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE George Kittle
32 / 59

TE George Kittle

Kym Fortino/49ers
2023 San Francisco 49ers
33 / 59

2023 San Francisco 49ers

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
34 / 59

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Jake Brendel
35 / 59

OL Jake Brendel

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
36 / 59

QB Brock Purdy

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner
37 / 59

LB Fred Warner

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
38 / 59

WR Deebo Samuel

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
39 / 59

RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Javon Hargrave
40 / 59

DL Javon Hargrave

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
41 / 59

WR Deebo Samuel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
42 / 59

RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Clelin Ferrell
43 / 59

DL Clelin Ferrell

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
44 / 59

DL Nick Bosa

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
45 / 59

QB Brock Purdy

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Ray-Ray McCloud III
46 / 59

WR Ray-Ray McCloud III

Kym Fortino/49ers
San Francisco 49ers Offense
47 / 59

San Francisco 49ers Offense

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Javon Hargrave
48 / 59

DL Javon Hargrave

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Arik Armstead
49 / 59

DL Arik Armstead

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Ji'Ayir Brown
50 / 59

S Ji'Ayir Brown

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Charvarius Ward
51 / 59

CB Charvarius Ward

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
San Francisco 49ers Defense
52 / 59

San Francisco 49ers Defense

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Oren Burks
53 / 59

LB Oren Burks

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner, DL Arik Armstead
54 / 59

LB Fred Warner, DL Arik Armstead

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Elijah Mitchell
55 / 59

RB Elijah Mitchell

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
56 / 59

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Ambry Thomas
57 / 59

CB Ambry Thomas

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Clelin Ferrell, DT Javon Kinlaw
58 / 59

DL Clelin Ferrell, DT Javon Kinlaw

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner
59 / 59

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Christian McCaffrey Nominated for FedEx Ground Player of Week 12

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey was nominated for FedEx Ground Player of Week 12.
news

Brock Purdy Named NFC Offensive Player of the Week

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy was named NFC Offensive Player of the Week for his performance vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
news

Kittle, Aiyuk and Warner Emerge as Week 11 PFF Top Performers

TE George Kittle, WR Brandon Aiyuk and LB Fred Warner earned top marks in Pro Football Focus' weekly grades for their performances against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
news

Brock Purdy Nominated for FedEx Air Player of Week 11

San Francisco quarterback Brock Purdy was nominated for FedEx Air Player of Week 11.
news

Power Rankings: 49ers Keep Climbing Following #TBvsSF

The latest set of NFL power rankings are in, and the 49ers have solidifed their spot amongst the top five following their 27-14 win over the Buccaneers. 
news

Nick Bosa Named NFC Defensive Player of the Week

San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Nick Bosa was named NFC Defensive Player of the Week for his performance vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars.
news

Power Rankings: 49ers Back in the Top 5 Following 34-3 Win Over Jaguars

The latest set of NFL power rankings are in, and the 49ers have cracked the top five teams after their dominant win over the Jaguars.
news

Bosa, Purdy and Warner Make Up PFF Week 10 Top Performer Trio

DL Nick Bosa, QB Brock Purdy and LB Fred Warner earned top marks in Pro Football Focus' weekly grades for their performances in the 49ers Week 10 matchup.
news

Power Rankings: 49ers Climb NFL Rankings During Bye Week

The latest set of NFL power rankings are in, and the 49ers climbed up the rankings following their Week 9 Bye. 
news

NFC West Roundup: 49ers Trail the Seahawks in Division Race

The San Francisco 49ers are currently second in the NFC West, trailing the Seattle Seahawks for the lead.
news

Power Rankings: 49ers Head Into the Bye as a Top 10 Team

The latest set of NFL power rankings are in, and the 49ers remain among the top 10 teams in the league headed into the Week 9 Bye.
Advertising