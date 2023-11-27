Thomas, Bosa, Woerner and McCaffrey Earn Top PFF Grades vs. Seahawks

Top Offensive Performers: TE Charlie Woerner and RB Christian McCaffrey

Woerner came away with the top offensive mark for San Francisco, grading out to an 88.1 for his 18 snaps of work versus Seattle. He had just one catch for nine yards but finished as the team's best run blocker.

Meanwhile, McCaffrey officially restarted his touchdown-scoring streak, netting 19 carries for 114 yards and two touchdowns on the ground in addition to five catches for 25 yards. He played 53 total snaps and earned an 83.6 overall grade.

"49ers running back Christian McCaffrey scored twice on the ground in his team's win, taking his touchdown total to 14 on the year," the PFF staff wrote in their game recap. "He ran the ball 19 times for 114 yards, 69 of which came after contact, forcing four missed tackles along the way. Three of his rushes went for 15 or more yards, and he added six first-down conversions on top of his two scores."

Top Defensive Performers: CB Ambry Thomas and DL Nick Bosa

The third-year corner owns the top grade of the week on the 49ers side. Thomas earned a 90.2 overall grade after logging an interception, tackle and two passes defended versus the Seahawks, and the mark represents his highest single-week grade of the season.

"Cornerback Ambry Thomas played 31 coverage snaps, allowing just two catches and 16 yards from four targets," the PFF staff wrote. "He snagged an interception early in the second quarter and broke up another pass later in the third, with passes into his coverage resulting in just a 20.8 passer rating on the night."