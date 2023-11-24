Recapping the 49ers Thanksgiving Win Over the Seahawks | 1st & 10

Every week, digital media coordinator Briana McDonald and team reporter Lindsey Pallares review the latest 49ers news, including roster moves, coaching hires and NFL power ranking updates on the 49ers "1st & 10" podcast. Episodes include insider perspectives on the latest happenings within the organization and feature interview excerpts from coaches, players and front office staff. Look out for special edition "Move the Chains" episodes of the podcast to learn more about breaking news updates from the team.
Here's a breakdown of the latest 49ers "1st & 10" podcast episode:
- 1:29 - Witnessing a 49ers win on Thanksgiving night
- 3:25 - Discussing WR Deebo Samuel's score on the opening possession
- 4:26 - Addressing the importance of the 49ers special teams unit in Week 12
- 5:56 - Talking RB Christian McCaffrey's determination to find the end zone
- 7:22 - Highlighting the defensive backfield's performance against the Seahawks including CBs Ambry Thomas and Charvarius Ward
- 8:40 - Describing the 49ers season-high six sacks in Week 12
- 9:37 - Sharing the latest details on injuries from the game
