Recapping the 49ers Thanksgiving Win Over the Seahawks | 1st & 10

Nov 24, 2023 at 10:30 AM
by Briana McDonald & Lindsey Pallares

Here's a breakdown of the latest 49ers "1st & 10" podcast episode:

  • 1:29 - Witnessing a 49ers win on Thanksgiving night
  • 3:25 - Discussing WR Deebo Samuel's score on the opening possession
  • 4:26 - Addressing the importance of the 49ers special teams unit in Week 12
  • 5:56 - Talking RB Christian McCaffrey's determination to find the end zone
  • 7:22 - Highlighting the defensive backfield's performance against the Seahawks including CBs Ambry Thomas and Charvarius Ward
  • 8:40 - Describing the 49ers season-high six sacks in Week 12
  • 9:37 - Sharing the latest details on injuries from the game

Related Content

news

Previewing the 49ers-Seahawks Thanksgiving Clash with John Boyle | 1st & 10

Learn more about the biggest matchups to watch in Week 12 and the Thanksgiving history between the 49ers and Seahawks with Seahawks senior reporter John Boyle on Wednesday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
news

Reviewing the 49ers Win Over Tampa Bay and Hufanga Update | 1st & 10

Learn more about the 49ers victory over the Buccaneers and the latest update on the injury to S Talanoa Hufanga on Monday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
news

Previewing Buccaneers vs. 49ers with Matt Barrows | 1st & 10

Learn more about the 49ers injury updates and biggest matchups to watch in the Buccaneers-49ers contest with Matt Barrows of The Athletic on Friday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
news

Power Rankings, NFC DPOW Nick Bosa and Scouting the Buccaneers | 1st & 10

Learn more about the 49ers jump in the NFL power rankings, Nick Bosa's NFC Defensive Player of the Week Award and the Week 11 matchup on Wednesday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
news

Breaking Down the 49ers 34-3 Victory over the Jaguars | 1st & 10

Learn more about the 49ers Week 10 bounce-back win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Monday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
news

Jaguars Scouting Report with Cam Inman and Williams Injury Update | 1st & 10

Learn more about the key matchups to look for during #SFvsJAX and the latest on T Trent Williams' ankle injury on Friday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
news

49ers vs. Jaguars Week 10 Preview with Larry Krueger | 1st & 10

Learn more the 49ers bonus practice, injury updates and preview the team's matchup vs. the Jaguars with guest Larry Kreuger on Wednesday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
news

Recapping Trade for Chase Young and 49ers Return from the Bye | 1st & 10

Learn more about the 49ers trade deadline move for DL Chase Young and injuries to watch in Week 10 on Monday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
news

Recapping 49ers Roster Additions of 2023 and Their Contributions | 1st & 10

Hosts Briana McDonald and Lindsey Pallares recapped the newcomers to the 49ers 2023 53-man roster and highlighted their contributions in this Bye week edition of the "1st & 10" podcast.
news

49ers Midseason Review and Awarding MVPs of Weeks 1-8 | 1st & 10

Hosts Briana McDonald and Lindsey Pallares reviewed the first half of the 49ers 2023 regular season and awarded MVPs of Weeks 1-8 in this Bye week edition of the "1st & 10" podcast.
news

Recapping the 49ers 31-17 Loss to the Bengals | 1st & 10

Learn more about the biggest takeaways from the 49ers 31-17 loss to the Bengals and what to expect during the 49ers Bye on Monday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
Advertising