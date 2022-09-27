This Day in The Bay: Willard Rushes Over 100 Yards vs. Cleveland Browns

September 27, 1970
On this day in The Bay, 49ers fullback Ken Willard carried 22 times for 105 yards and two touchdowns in a 34-31 win over the Cleveland Browns at Kezar Stadium.
San Francisco drafted Willard with their first round choice in 1965. During his nine seasons with the 49ers, Willard totaled 8,086 rushing and receiving yards and 61 touchdowns. He's ranked fourth on the club's all-time rushing list with 5,930 yards.
