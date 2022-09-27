This Day in The Bay: Willard Rushes Over 100 Yards vs. Cleveland Browns

September 27, 1970

On this day in The Bay, 49ers fullback Ken Willard carried 22 times for 105 yards and two touchdowns in a 34-31 win over the Cleveland Browns at Kezar Stadium.

San Francisco drafted Willard with their first round choice in 1965. During his nine seasons with the 49ers, Willard totaled 8,086 rushing and receiving yards and 61 touchdowns. He's ranked fourth on the club's all-time rushing list with 5,930 yards.

Timeline of 49ers Leading Rushers

Since 1950, the year San Francisco entered the NFL, the 49ers have had 25 different leading rushers. View them all chronologically.

Joe Perry (1950-1955, 1958)
1 / 25
Hugh McElhenny (1956-1957)
2 / 25
J.D. Smith (1959-1963)
3 / 25
Dave Kopay (1964)
4 / 25
Ken Willard (1965-1971)
5 / 25
Vic Washington (1972-1973)
6 / 25
Wilbur Jackson (1974)
7 / 25
Delvin Williams (1975-1977)
8 / 25
O.J. Simpson (1978)
9 / 25
Paul Hofer (1979)
10 / 25
Earl Cooper (1980)
11 / 25
Ricky Patton (1981)
12 / 25
Jeff Moore (1982)
13 / 25
Wendell Tyler (1983-1984)
14 / 25
Roger Craig (1985-1989)
15 / 25
Dexter Carter (1990)
16 / 25
Keith Henderson (1991)
17 / 25
Ricky Watters (1992-1994)
18 / 25
Derek Loville (1995)
19 / 25
Terry Kirby (1996)
20 / 25
Garrison Hearst (1997-1998, 2001-2002)
21 / 25
Charlie Garner (1999-2000)
22 / 25
Kevan Barlow (2003-2004)
23 / 25
Frank Gore (2005-2014)
24 / 25
Carlos Hyde (2015)
25 / 25
