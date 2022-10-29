This Day in The Bay: Washington Scores in Opening Kickoff vs. Falcons

Oct 29, 2022 at 01:00 AM
by San Francisco 49ers Staff  & Briana McDonald
October 29, 1972

On this day, 49ers running back Vic Washington sprinted 98 yards to score with the opening kickoff in the 49ers 45-14 win over the Atlanta Falcons.

Washington added a two-yard rushing touchdown and finished the day with 189 all-purpose yards. He joined the 49ers as a fourth-round draft pick in 1970 after spending three years in the Canadian Football League. As a rookie running back in 1971, Washington led the NFL in all-purpose yards and earned a Pro Bowl berth. He scored 21 touchdowns during his three seasons with San Francisco from 1971-1973.

