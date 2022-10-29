This Day in The Bay: Washington Scores in Opening Kickoff vs. Falcons

October 29, 1972
On this day, 49ers running back Vic Washington sprinted 98 yards to score with the opening kickoff in the 49ers 45-14 win over the Atlanta Falcons.
Washington added a two-yard rushing touchdown and finished the day with 189 all-purpose yards. He joined the 49ers as a fourth-round draft pick in 1970 after spending three years in the Canadian Football League. As a rookie running back in 1971, Washington led the NFL in all-purpose yards and earned a Pro Bowl berth. He scored 21 touchdowns during his three seasons with San Francisco from 1971-1973.